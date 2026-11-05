UAE Pushes for More Proactive, Efficient Government Services as 179 Service Channels Undergo Performance Assessment

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H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the results of the sixth cycle of the Global Star Rating System for Government Services, reinforcing the country’s commitment to building a proactive, efficient, and customer-centric government.

The 2026 assessment evaluated 179 service channels across 27 federal government entities, including 107 physical service centers, 49 digital channels, and 23 call centers. The evaluation focused on service quality, operational efficiency, and customer experience, measuring how effectively government entities simplify procedures, improve accessibility, and respond to users’ needs.

The Fujairah Traffic and Licensing Services Center, operated by the Ministry of Interior, emerged as the country’s top performer, receiving the highest seven-star rating. Eight other service channels received six stars, while 67 achieved five stars, 70 received four stars, and 33 were awarded three stars.

“Our vision for government services was established years ago. We want services that match the finest hotels in hospitality and welcoming standards, the best banks in procedural accuracy and reliability, and airlines in speed of execution and 24/7 operation,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

He emphasized that the UAE’s ambition is to develop a government that “anticipates people’s needs, exceeds their expectations and makes their lives easier and better.”

The latest results also demonstrated measurable improvements in government service delivery. Performance at physical service centers increased by 5%, digital channels improved by 4%, and call centers recorded the largest gain, at 13%.

Beyond recognizing high-performing entities, the Global Star Rating System is designed to promote continuous improvement and accountability across government operations. Independent assessments and customer feedback provide each service channel with performance indicators, identifying areas for improvement and encouraging the adoption of innovative solutions.

Launched in 2011, the Global Star Rating System evaluates government service channels against international best practices, using a classification scale ranging from two to seven stars. Its assessments consider the overall customer experience, including the speed, simplicity, accessibility, and consistency of services across physical and digital channels.

The initiative reflects the UAE’s broader approach to government modernization, in which public institutions are expected to adopt performance-driven practices, leverage technology, and continuously improve service delivery. By prioritizing efficiency, responsiveness, and ease of access, the country aims to create a government environment that better serves individuals and businesses while supporting its long-term economic competitiveness.