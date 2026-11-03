UAE President Raises Flag at Qasr Al Hosn With 55 Achievers, Marking 55 Years of the Union

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan raised the national flag at Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Hosn today, joined by 55 accomplished individuals from a range of sectors, one for each year since the founding of the Union in 1971.

“To mark Flag Day, I was honored to raise the UAE flag at Qasr Al Hosn alongside 55 accomplished individuals from various sectors, representing the 55 years of our Union,” HRH Sheikh Mohamed said in a post on X. “As we reflect on the journey begun by the late Sheikh Zayed and his fellow Rulers, we look with confidence to our people, whose ambition and determination will continue to drive the UAE’s progress and prosperity.”



The ceremony anchored nationwide celebrations, with residents, government bodies, businesses, and schools invited to hoist the flag together at 11am.

Introduced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in 2013, Flag Day commemorates the 2004 accession of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President, and has since become a fixture on the national calendar in the lead-up to Eid Al Etihad on December 2.

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