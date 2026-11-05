Dubai Launches Five-Year Visitor Program to Boost Tourism, Spending, and Long-Term Engagement

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Dubai has introduced Dubai Access Club, a new membership program offering eligible international visitors access to a five-year multi-entry visa and a range of benefits across the emirate’s hospitality, retail, and tourism sectors.

The initiative reflects Dubai’s proactive approach to tourism development, combining simplified visitor services with incentives designed to encourage repeat travel, increase visitor spending, and strengthen long-term engagement with the local economy.

Successful applicants will be eligible for a five-year multi-entry visa, allowing them to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days at a time within a one-year period, subject to approval by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai.

The membership package includes a complimentary prepaid SIM card from du, up to AED2,000 in credit redeemable at selected hotels, attractions, and retail destinations, and access to exclusive offers through GDRFA’s Alsaada loyalty card, which provides more than 20 benefits.

Designed for frequent international visitors, Dubai Access Club brings together services and experiences across the emirate’s tourism ecosystem, while creating opportunities for participating hospitality, retail, and tourism businesses to engage with returning customers.

Membership is available by invitation only through selected corporate, tourism, and hospitality partners. Participating hospitality partners listed on the program’s website include Emirates, Jumeirah Group, Accor, Hilton, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt, and Taj Hotels.

Interested applicants can express their interest through the Visit Dubai website by providing personal and passport details, along with information about their employer or membership in participating loyalty programs, such as Emirates Skywards, Marriott Bonvoy, Hilton Honors, and Jumeirah One. However, expressing interest does not guarantee an invitation, membership, or visa approval.

The application fee is AED4,032.50, covering program membership, the five-year multi-entry visa application, and associated benefits. Applicants applying from within the UAE must pay an additional AED650. If the visa application is rejected, the applicant will receive a refund minus AED183.

The initiative also forms part of Dubai’s broader efforts to integrate tourism-related services into a more seamless digital experience. Through Visit Dubai, international visitors can access visa application services alongside information on attractions, events, ticket bookings, and itinerary planning.