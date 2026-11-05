Dubai Design Week 2026 Opens With Opportunities for Creative Entrepreneurs and Emerging Designers

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Dubai Design Week has launched its 12th edition at Dubai Design District (d3), bringing together designers, architects, and creative entrepreneurs from more than 50 countries. Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the event features more than 40 installations, exhibitions, commissions, and activations, alongside industry talks, workshops, and networking opportunities.

Organized in strategic partnership with Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group, and supported by Dubai Culture, the event aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global creative hub while providing emerging designers and independent businesses with opportunities to showcase their work, connect with industry partners, and reach new audiences.

“Design is a key contributor to Dubai’s creative economy, connecting creative ideas with the skills, production capabilities and commercial opportunities that help businesses grow,” said Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture.

A major highlight is Downtown Design, the event’s anchor design fair, featuring more than 300 brands and designers from over 35 countries. Alongside established international design houses, the fair showcases emerging regional businesses and independent studios, including Contemporary Spaces, a Dubai-based furniture studio founded by siblings Alya, Maitha, and Obaid Al Suwaidi.

The UAE Designer Exhibition, supported by Dubai Culture, presents work by 30 UAE-based creatives under the theme Inherited Futures. Featuring contemporary furniture, lighting, textiles, and objects, the exhibition provides a platform for local designers to showcase their work and connect with potential collaborators and industry partners.

Meanwhile, in5 Design, part of TECOM Group’s innovation platform, is presenting projects developed by emerging designers and creative entrepreneurs from its community.

Independent creative businesses will also take center stage at the Dubai Design Week Marketplace on November 7-8, featuring more than 80 makers, artisans, and creative businesses from the UAE and wider region. Offering products ranging from handmade ceramics and jewelry to fragrances, fashion, and homeware, the marketplace enables entrepreneurs to showcase their brands and engage directly with customers.

The event also features professional development opportunities through industry talks, workshops, and masterclasses. The Forum at Downtown Design brings together more than 30 international and regional practitioners, while the Maker Space offers hands-on sessions covering product design, textiles, ceramics, photography, and other creative disciplines.

“As a strategic partner of Dubai Design Week, d3 is proud to support its continued growth as a vibrant platform for inspiring ideas and creative visions that advance the design sector,” said Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group.

The event forms part of broader efforts to advance Dubai’s creative economy and support the development of its design sector in line with the emirate’s Design Sector Strategy 2033.