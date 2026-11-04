GymNation Launches AED1 Million Fund to Support Health and Wellness Startups

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GymNation has launched the GymNation Foundation, introducing an AED 1 million investment fund for early-stage health, fitness, wellness, and technology businesses across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Thailand.

The fund, called The First Rep, will provide selected startups with direct investment, business development support, and access to GymNation’s network of more than 200,000 members to test and scale their products and services.

Applications are now open, with a deadline of February 2027. Entrepreneurs can apply at any stage, from initial concepts and prototypes to businesses already scaling. The program targets innovations in fitness, recovery, nutrition, mental wellbeing, sports technology, wearables, and digital health.

Applicants will undergo an initial review, with shortlisted founders invited to pitch directly to GymNation’s leadership later in 2027. Selected businesses will receive funding from the AED 1 million investment pool alongside hands-on support.

“There are founders across this region with genuinely good ideas about health and fitness who will never get in front of an investor, because they don’t have the network,” said Loren Holland, Founder and CEO of GymNation. “The First Rep is us opening the door. Pitch us directly, and if it’s good, we’ll write the cheque, roll our sleeves up, and put it in front of over 200,000 members who’ll tell you the truth about it.”

Beyond startup investment, the GymNation Foundation will operate two additional programs focused on charitable initiatives and athlete development.

Its Community Support program will provide financial contributions, promotional opportunities, and access to GymNation’s member network for registered charities, nonprofits, and grassroots organizations. Existing partnerships include Al Jalila Foundation in the UAE, Namaa Charity in Saudi Arabia, Heroes of Hope, and Gulf for Good.

Since opening its first club in 2018, GymNation has donated more than AED 1.2 million to charitable causes. Its initiatives include an annual Ramadan campaign, launched in 2020, through which donations are made for every fitness class attended by members.

The Foundation’s Athlete Program will support aspiring athletes facing financial barriers and athletes of determination. Selected participants will receive free or subsidized training access, dedicated strength and conditioning coaching, financial assistance for competitions and recovery, and promotional support.

The program offers renewable 12-month support packages, with costs covered by the Foundation.

Athletes supported by GymNation include Alphia James, ranked World No. 3 in WH2 para badminton singles; 14-year-old competitive cyclist Martin Nikolenko; Alice Morrison, who completed a 2,200-kilometer walk across Saudi Arabia in 2025; and national champion cyclist Ibrahim S. Jalloh. GymNation also supports the UAE Rugby Federation’s national teams.

Applications for the Foundation’s community and athlete programs are open, with no application fees. Community organizations can apply year-round, while parents, coaches, and guardians may nominate athletes for support.