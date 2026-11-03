Dubai Future Finance Week Puts Climate Finance, Private Capital, and Space Tech in Focus

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The inaugural Dubai Future Finance Week, led by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has expanded its agenda beyond fintech, with sessions focused on climate transition finance, long-term capital deployment, and alternative investment strategies.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of DIFC, the week supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s goal of placing Dubai among the world’s top four financial centers.

At the Future Sustainability Forum, DIFC announced that the 29 founding partners of its “1 Million Learners” initiative have reached more than 130,000 people in 2026. Launched in May 2025, the program aims to educate one million people on sustainability and sustainable finance by 2030. DIFC is now developing a Total Impact Framework with a certified B Corp consultancy to measure the program’s economic, social, environmental, and governance outcomes.

“Sustainability is increasingly integral to the future competitiveness and success of financial services,” said Alya Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer of DIFC Authority. “With our ‘1 Million Learners’ partners having already reached more than 130,000 learners this year, our focus now turns to measuring the outcomes and value this creates.”

On the private markets front, IPEM Future held its first full Dubai edition, bringing together private equity, private credit, and institutional investors to discuss long-term capital formation and alignment between general partners and limited partners.

DIFC Innovation Hub also shared progress on Space for Earth Labs, its platform with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC). Its first program, the Geospatial Accelerator, delivered with RELM Insurance, drew 73 applications from 24 countries. It has paired international scale-ups with five UAE organizations, including Dubai Civil Defence and the National Maritime Navigation Centre, to develop pilots in maritime safety, insurance, the built environment, and public safety.

Dubai Future Finance Week runs through Friday, November 6, 2026, with upcoming sessions on banking, Islamic finance, family wealth, tokenization, and digital assets.