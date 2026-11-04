Sharjah Chamber Launches Fifth Cohort of Strategic Business Leadership Program

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The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), through its Sharjah Training and Development Center (STDC), has announced the launch of the fifth cohort of its Strategic Business Leadership Program 2026–2027, in collaboration with Spain’s University of Navarra.

Held under the theme “Start Your Successful Leadership Journey,” the six-month program will run from November 2026 to April 2027, focusing on developing leadership, management, and strategic decision-making skills among professionals in the public and private sectors.

The program is designed for department directors, deputy directors, section heads, and employees nominated by their organizations. It combines academic learning, advisory training, practical exercises, and international training to help participants apply leadership concepts within their workplaces.

The fifth cohort includes seven training modules covering situational leadership, strategic thinking, innovative business models, artificial intelligence in leadership and decision-making, business psychology, organizational behavior, and strategic integration.

Additional modules focus on the Institutional Innovation Readiness Index, design thinking, strategic problem-solving, and leadership strategies for managing challenges in volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) business environments.

Participants will also undertake specialized training at the University of Navarra in Spain, where they will be introduced to international practices in strategic leadership and organizational management.

Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for the Support Services Sector at Sharjah Chamber, said the initiative reflects the chamber’s focus on developing human capital and strengthening leadership capabilities to help institutions respond to economic and technological changes.

She emphasized the importance of strategic thinking, innovation, and decision-making skills in improving institutional performance and competitiveness.

Amal Abdullah Al Ali, Director of Sharjah Training and Development Center, said the program combines academic instruction with practical applications and international expertise to prepare professionals for leadership responsibilities.

She explained that the fifth cohort includes specialized training sessions, advisory support, practical exercises, and applied projects, alongside the international training component in Spain.

A key element of the program is its focus on practical application, with participants expected to assess challenges within their organizations, identify opportunities for improvement, and develop solutions tailored to their workplace requirements.

The applied projects will allow participants to use leadership frameworks and strategic planning tools to improve management processes, operational efficiency, and institutional performance.

The program also aims to strengthen participants’ critical and creative thinking, change management, data analysis, and strategic planning capabilities, while helping them identify individual strengths and professional development opportunities.

The initiative forms part of Sharjah Chamber’s broader efforts to develop leadership talent and strengthen management capabilities across public and private sector institutions.