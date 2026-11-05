Sheikh Hamdan Announces Dubai-it Awards for Emirates NBD, Ahmed bin Sulayem, Mahdi Amjad, Ounass, Charlie Wright, and Chef Izu Ani

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has announced six additional winners of the inaugural Dubai-it Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements across the emirate’s economic sectors.

Among the latest recipients are Emirates NBD, honored in the Institutions category in the Economic Field; Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), recognized in the Project Managers category; and Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT, awarded in the Real Estate Projects category.

The latest announcement follows earlier recognitions of Emaar Properties, Ziina, FIX Dessert Chocolatier, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, among other recipients, as part of an initiative celebrating Dubai’s philosophy of transforming ambitious ideas into tangible results with speed, quality, and lasting impact.

“We launched the Dubai-it Award to showcase Dubai’s philosophy of work in action across every field: extraordinary achievement, in record time, with excellence,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Emirates NBD received its award in recognition of its large-scale banking transformation, regional expansion, and digital innovation. The bank has doubled the size of its business in recent years, becoming the UAE’s leading bank in terms of revenue, deposits, and profitability. Its digital services adoption rate has reached 91%, supported by an integrated digital banking ecosystem offering more than 220 services.

Ahmed bin Sulayem was recognized for his leadership in transforming DMCC into a global trade hub, now home to more than 26,000 companies from over 180 countries, employing more than 90,000 people. His achievements include developing Dubai’s diamond trading ecosystem, helping establish the emirate as the world’s largest hub for rough and polished diamond trading, while expanding its position in the gold, precious metals, coffee, and tea sectors.

Meanwhile, Mahdi Amjad received the award for his contribution to Dubai’s luxury real estate landscape through OMNIYAT, which has collaborated with internationally renowned architects and designers, including Zaha Hadid and Foster + Partners. Among its landmark developments are The Opus and The Lana, the latter marking Dorchester Collection’s first hotel in the Middle East.

Three other awards were announced in the Services, Entrepreneurship, and Hospitality categories. Khalid Al Tayer’s luxury e-commerce platform Ounass was recognized for its rapid delivery model, which achieves an average delivery time of 89 minutes in Dubai. Charlie Wright, founder of Humantra, received the Entrepreneurship award for building a Dubai-born electrolyte brand that has expanded into 10 international markets and reached more than two million customers within 15 months.

Chef Izu Ani was honored in the Hospitality category for developing 30 restaurant and hospitality projects, including Gaia, Carine, Shanghai Me, and La Maison Ani, with concepts expanding internationally to destinations such as London, Miami, Monte Carlo, and Saint-Tropez.

“Dubai-it is our philosophy of work that applies across every sector, delivering results worthy of Dubai’s name and its projects. Congratulations to all the winners of the inaugural Dubai-it Award,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Launched under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan, the annual Dubai-it Awards recognize individuals, businesses, institutions, and projects that demonstrate exceptional execution, innovation, and measurable impact, reinforcing Dubai’s ambition to establish speed, excellence, and achievement as defining characteristics of its economic development.



Related: Dubai-it Awards Honor Emaar, Ziina, FIX Dessert Chocolatier, and Emirates’ Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed