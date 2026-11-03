Dubai-it Awards Honor Emaar, Ziina, FIX Dessert Chocolatier, and Emirates’ Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed

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H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has announced four recipients of the Dubai-it Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements across the emirate’s real estate, aviation, fintech, and business sectors.

The honorees include Emaar Properties, fintech platform Ziina, FIX Dessert Chocolatier, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline, whose contributions reflect Dubai’s philosophy of turning ambitious ideas into tangible achievements.

Emaar Properties received the Dubai-it Award for Institutions in the Field of Real Estate, recognizing its ability to combine speed, quality, and operational excellence in developing some of Dubai’s most prominent destinations.

The developer launched 62 projects and delivered more than 12,000 residential units in a single year. Its portfolio includes Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills Estate, and Emaar Beachfront, while Dubai Mall recorded 111 million visitors in one year.

“What Emaar achieves in one year surpasses global benchmarks. Major projects, high quality, speed of delivery, development that never stops,” Sheikh Hamdan said, congratulating Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar.

Ziina received the Dubai-it Award for Companies in the Field of Business for transforming a peer-to-peer payment application into an integrated financial platform serving businesses and individuals.

Founded by Arab entrepreneurs Faisal, Sarah, and Talal Toukan, the Dubai-based company has surpassed US$1.5 billion in payment volume and now serves 500,000 users while supporting 290,000 business owners.

“Built in Dubai by young Arab entrepreneurs, it made accepting payments by phone simpler for thousands of businesses,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

FIX Dessert Chocolatier received the Dubai-it Award for Projects in the Field of Business for transforming a home-based venture into a globally recognized chocolate brand.

The company’s success helped popularize the international phenomenon known as “Dubai Chocolate,” demonstrating how a locally developed product can generate global consumer demand and establish a new category within the confectionery industry.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline, was recognized with the Dubai-it Award for his contribution to transforming Dubai’s aviation sector and strengthening the international standing of the emirate’s airlines.

Announcing the recognition on X, Sheikh Hamdan highlighted Sheikh Ahmed’s leadership in establishing Dubai as one of the world’s leading global aviation hubs.

Launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai-it initiative seeks to institutionalize the emirate’s approach to development, emphasizing speed, quality, innovation, and measurable impact.

The annual Dubai-it Awards recognize individuals, projects, institutions, and companies that have translated ambitious ideas into exceptional achievements, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for business, entrepreneurship, and innovation.