How Armen Pogossian is Bringing Armenian Luxury to the Middle East

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“I see a lot of honesty and openness in the Middle East. People keep their word, and that’s something I deeply appreciate about Arab culture,” says Armen Pogossian, Chairman, Pogossian Luxury Brand House, an Armenian-founded international luxury group operating in the spirits and tobacco sectors, with a growing focus on fostering cultural collaborations between Armenia and the rest of the world.

Headquartered in Yerevan, Armenia, and Beausoleil, near Monaco, Pogossian Luxury Brand House already has a presence in more than 60 countries worldwide. The group is now accelerating its expansion across the MENA region, having established a presence in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Algeria, and Morocco, with plans to enter Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE in the near future.

“We work with a number of Middle Eastern countries and I believe the region is an ideal market for us, not only because of its proximity to Armenia, but also because of its consumer mindset and purchasing power,” Pogossian says. “The Middle East has always valued luxury, quality and good taste, and we want to provide the market with the best products and flavors possible.”



To that end, Pogossian will be in Dubai in mid-November, to participate in industry events as part of the strategic approach to the company’s international expansion.

“Many companies try to copy or even counterfeit our products. By participating in events, we demonstrate that the original product is present in the market, which may discourage others from attempting to imitate it. I believe that’s the primary reason for our participation,” he explains. “Of course, these events also provide an opportunity to build relationships with others in the industry and get to know them on a more personal level.”

“And that is one more thing I appreciate about doing business in the Middle East, which is that people are very personal and relationship focused. So like an online friendship is never going to work out the same as an in-person friendship, it’s the same with companies. If you visit them in person, if they visit us, if they see our office, see our factory, then they’re going to be convinced that we are a serious company. So, it’s, it goes both ways. Basically, it builds another layer of trust. It builds another layer of personal relationships as well, which is only going to facilitate business.”



Founded in 1999, Pogossian Luxury Brand House is a family business that has grown into an international group employing more than 1,000 people, operating in over 60 countries, and maintaining a presence across 500 travel retail locations worldwide through partnerships with major global operators. Pogossian’s involvement in the business began at the age of 15, when he started working alongside his father, gradually progressing from manual tasks to his current role as Chairman. That experience shaped his understanding of the business as an interconnected system in which every employee, regardless of their position, plays an essential role in its success. “I enjoy relationship building and developing sales and marketing strategies. Commerce is what interests me most,” he says. “My father is more focused on production, engineering and building the product, while I’m more interested in business development. That’s how we complement each other. His experience in crafting a product is something I don’t think I’ll ever be able to match, but I can complete that cycle through sales and business development.”

Today, as Chairman, Pogossian oversees the group’s senior management, operations, strategic decision-making, and relationships with key stakeholders worldwide, while setting its long-term direction and ensuring effective governance.“Product development is about understanding who needs your product, what it’s for, and how it’s different. Sales is about understanding your niche, your target audience, and their unspoken needs,” he adds.

For Pogossian, however, differentiation alone is not enough. He believes that long-term commercial success depends on delivering consistent value, maintaining strong customer relationships, and continuously improving products and services. “I believe the greatest measure of success in sales is repeat purchases, and thankfully, we’ve never failed to secure a repeat purchase in the last ten years. Knock on wood,” he says. “If you have a good product, there will be demand for it. But if you also provide the right service and ongoing product development, so buyers understand they’re not alone and have the support to develop the product further, then I believe you have a successful business.”

While Pogossian Luxury Brand House has established strong brand recognition across Asia, its expansion into the Middle East requires a different approach, particularly when it comes to building relationships and establishing trust. “In Asia, our brand is well known, so retailers and wholesalers are familiar with the product and often approach us directly. The Middle East is different because our presence is still growing,” Pogossian explains.

Looking ahead, Pogossian plans to further adapt the group’s product portfolio to regional preferences while strengthening economic and cultural ties between Armenia and the Middle East. “Our future plans for the region include fine-tuning our products to local demands and preferences, potentially introducing limited-edition SKUs to suit different tastes,” he says. “We also want to strengthen economic ties between Armenia and the Middle East. Our regions have shared cultural exchanges for thousands of years, and we hope to contribute to the continued development of these relationships.”

While Pogossian Luxury Brand House has built its international presence on decades of family craftsmanship, its Chairman recognizes that preserving this legacy requires continuous innovation. Generous in sharing advice with fellow entrepreneurs, Pogossian highlights the importance of protecting intellectual property and educating customers, particularly in markets where counterfeiting is widespread. “Our advice is to perfect your product and develop ways to verify its authenticity that are difficult to replicate. We’ve done this through our QR code security system, which is incorporated into many of our products, particularly in high-risk markets where counterfeiting is widespread,” he explains. “It’s also important to educate customers on how to verify a product’s authenticity. We include booklets in our products explaining how to scan the QR code, verify authenticity and identify potential counterfeits.”

Yet, his ultimate advice goes beyond protecting what a business has already achieved. “Technology is constantly evolving, and using it helps you stay one step ahead,” Pogossian concludes. “If people are copying your product, it means you’re ahead and they’re trying to catch up. The key is to never give them that opportunity by continuously improving your product and introducing something new.”