Emirati Mohammed Al Hakim Joins US$32 Billion MultiBank Group as Vice Chairman

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Mohammed Al Hakim, Vice Chairman of MultiBank Group and CEO of MB.io

MultiBank Group, a financial derivatives and brokerage services provider, has appointed Emirati executive Mohammed Al Hakim as Vice Chairman of MultiBank Group and CEO of MB.io, its cryptocurrency and digital asset trading platform.

The appointment will see Al Hakim work directly with Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, to expand the group’s international presence, develop partnerships with financial institutions, governments and sovereign wealth funds, and oversee the growth of MB.io and MultiBank Exchange.

His responsibilities will include expanding the group’s capabilities in real-world asset tokenization, institutional trading and cross-border settlement solutions, alongside introducing MB.io to new international markets.

The appointment coincides with the launch of MultiBank Exchange, as the group seeks to connect traditional financial markets with digital asset services. According to figures disclosed by MultiBank Group, the company has a reported valuation of US$32 billion (AED117 billion) and has recorded trading volumes of US$450 billion (AED1.65 trillion), with peak daily trading volumes reaching US$55 billion (AED202 billion).

Before joining MultiBank Group, Al Hakim served as President and General Manager of cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com, following a senior leadership role within the UAE federal government. He is also a graduate of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Program.

During his tenure at Crypto.com, Al Hakim led partnerships with Emirates and Dubai Duty Free to introduce cryptocurrency payment services across the aviation and travel retail sectors.

In July 2026, Crypto.com launched Crypto.com Pay with Emirates, enabling eligible UAE customers to pay for flights through the airline’s website and app. This was followed by a partnership with Dubai Duty Free in August 2026, which the company said made it the first airport retailer in the Middle East to introduce the regulated payment solution across its physical stores and online platform.

Al Hakim also secured a Stored Value Facilities license from the Central Bank of the UAE for Crypto.com, making it the first cryptocurrency company to obtain the license, according to the announcement.

Under his leadership, Crypto.com’s monthly transaction volumes in the UAE increased 49-fold between January and December 2025, without a dedicated marketing budget.

His previous work also included advancing a digital payments initiative with Dubai’s Department of Finance, including its pilot phase, and developing institutional relationships with regulators, banks and international companies.

Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said: “Mohammed’s appointment represents an important step in our strategy to build a globally integrated financial ecosystem. His understanding of regulatory environments, institutional markets and digital assets, combined with his ability to establish high-level partnerships, will be instrumental in advancing our international ambitions. Mohammed will play a central role in translating this vision into sustainable growth and strengthening MultiBank Group’s position in global financial markets.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mohammed Al Hakim, Vice Chairman of MultiBank Group and CEO of MB.io, said: “I am honoured to join MultiBank Group at a pivotal stage in its development. The convergence of traditional finance and digital assets is creating significant opportunities to reshape how institutions and investors access global markets.”

He added: “My priority will be to translate the Group’s international ambitions into commercial results, bring MB.io to new markets and build MultiBank Exchange’s institutional reach. This includes establishing trusted partnerships and advancing solutions in tokenisation, digital asset trading and financial infrastructure. Working alongside Naser Taher and the Group’s leadership, our focus will be on delivering practical, scalable solutions that support institutional adoption and connect financial markets worldwide.”

The appointment forms part of MultiBank Group’s strategy to expand its activities across traditional financial services, digital assets and financial technology, with a focus on institutional partnerships and international market expansion.