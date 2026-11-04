Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy Signs MoU with Alibaba Cloud to Advance Agentic AI Adoption

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Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing and AI technology arm of Alibaba Group, to accelerate the adoption of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) technologies among Dubai’s private sector companies.

The agreement was signed during the Dubai Business Forum – China, organized by Dubai Chambers in Shenzhen, by Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Dr. Feifei Li, Chief Technology Officer and President of International Business at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

The partnership focuses on three areas: developing AI skills and capabilities, supporting startups, and helping businesses test and implement agentic AI solutions.

The initiative aligns with directives issued by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI across Dubai’s private sector.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, commented: “We are committed to strengthening international partnerships in Agentic AI as an important enabler for knowledge exchange and broader access to specialised technologies and expertise. By deepening cooperation with partners from around the world, we are working to empower Dubai-based companies to develop their capabilities and leverage these technologies to enhance their operations and create innovative solutions and new business models. This will contribute to the growth of the digital economy and further strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for advanced technology.”

Under the agreement, Dubai Chambers Academy will provide access to AI training content, certifications, technical workshops and expert-led sessions. The collaboration will also include train-the-trainer programs and educational resources to help businesses develop the skills needed to integrate agentic AI into their operations.

For startups, the partnership will provide technical mentorship, technology credits, computing resources and software licenses, alongside opportunities for selected companies to access Alibaba Cloud’s programs and business network.

The third area of cooperation will focus on supporting enterprises in testing and deploying agentic AI solutions, providing technical expertise and implementation support, and showcasing applications through Alibaba Cloud Marketplace.

Eric Wan, General Manager of Middle East, Turkey and Central Asia at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said: “Agentic AI is moving from experimentation to everyday business use, and the companies that move first will set the pace for Dubai’s digital economy. Having served customers in the UAE since 2016, we are pleased to bring our technology, training and startup programmes to the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s community — helping local businesses build the skills and confidence to put AI agents to work in their own operations.”

Alibaba Cloud has operated in the UAE since 2016 and has launched two data centers in the country, providing cloud computing services to private companies and public institutions.

Its Alibaba Cloud Marketplace enables businesses to discover, test, purchase and deploy third-party software applications, data and cloud services.

The agreement forms part of Dubai Chambers’ broader efforts to support the private sector’s transition toward agentic AI by expanding access to technical expertise, training resources and technologies that can improve business operations and productivity.