Uniestate’s Playa Viva Set to Become Al Marjan Island’s First Residential Handover Ahead of Wynn Opening

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Uniestate

UAE-based real estate developer Uniestate has announced that its waterfront residential project, Playa Viva, on Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island is on track for handover in the second quarter of 2027, ahead of the scheduled opening of Wynn Al Marjan Island.

According to the developer, Playa Viva is expected to become the first residential development handed over on Al Marjan Island, with a substantial majority of its units already sold and the project entering its final sales phase.

The development will offer fully furnished residences equipped with ABB smart home automation technology, allowing owners to occupy or lease their properties upon handover.

Playa Viva will also feature amenities including a swimming pool, health club, steam and sauna facilities, and water features. The project is designed to maximize sea views and natural light, with a focus on waterfront living.

Uniestate has also opened a dedicated Playa Viva experience center, where prospective buyers, investors, and real estate brokers can explore the development, review available residences, and learn about ownership and payment options.

The developer said it plans to introduce mortgage offers for non-resident buyers, although further details have not yet been announced.

Uniestate

Ebrahim AlZaabi, CEO of Uniestate, said: “Ras Al Khaimah has been an important part of Uniestate’s journey, and our commitment to the emirate is long term. Playa Viva represents everything we value as a developer: a strong location, thoughtful design and a clear focus on delivery. I am extremely proud that we are approaching handover and that Playa Viva will be the only property handed over before Wynn Al Marjan Island opens. For our buyers, this is not simply an investment in a property; it is an opportunity to become part of a destination at a defining stage of its growth.”

The project’s anticipated handover comes ahead of the scheduled 2027 opening of Wynn Al Marjan Island, an integrated resort expected to feature 1,530 rooms and suites, 22 restaurants, lounges and bars, retail outlets, entertainment facilities, a spa, beach club, and private beach.

The resort is expected to contribute to tourism and real estate activity in Ras Al Khaimah, which welcomed a record 1.35 million visitors in 2025 and is targeting more than 3.5 million annual visitors by 2030.

According to Uniestate, Playa Viva has attracted buyers from Europe, Asia-Pacific, the United States, and the wider Middle East. Approximately 85% of purchasers are investors, while the remaining 15% are end-users.

The developer expects demand from end-users to increase as Ras Al Khaimah continues to expand its residential, tourism, and business infrastructure.

Founded in 1995, Uniestate develops residential and mixed-use properties across Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Abu Dhabi. The company has delivered more than 3,300 units across over 4.5 million square feet of developed space and continues to expand its portfolio through land acquisitions, partnerships, and new developments.