Dubai Future Week Invites Startups to Pitch Innovations at Shark Tank Dubai Finale

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Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has invited Dubai-based startups and entrepreneurs to participate in The Pitch, a startup-focused initiative taking place during Dubai Future Week 2026, from November 18–21 at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future.

The initiative will provide selected startups with opportunities to present their business ideas and innovations to investors, corporate partners, government entities and industry experts, with the most promising ventures advancing to the Shark Tank Dubai Finale for a chance to secure investment.

The Pitch is open to Dubai-based startups with viable products, prototypes or promising business ideas addressing market needs in the UAE and wider region. Research-backed projects and university spin-offs are also eligible to apply.

Applications will be evaluated against a set of selection criteria, with shortlisted companies invited to present their ventures to potential investors and partners. Participants will also receive feedback and gain access to potential mentorship, pilot projects and business partnerships.

Image courtesy Dubai Future Foundation Dubai Future Foundation

The top-performing startups will advance to the Shark Tank Dubai Finale, where they will pitch their businesses in person to a panel of entrepreneurship leaders for the opportunity to secure investment on stage.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said: “The Pitch goes beyond live presentations by startups, offering a series of activations designed to open doors to collaboration, mentorship and investments. Entrepreneurs will be able to pitch directly to participating investors, corporations, government entities, and strategic partners. By creating these opportunities, we aim to build a sustainable innovation network that responds to the real-world needs of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO, Dubai Future Foundation Dubai Future Foundation

The Pitch forms part of Dubai Future Week, which is expected to bring together more than 10,000 experts, entrepreneurs, innovators and participants from the UAE and around the world.

Held under the theme “For the Human of the Future,” the event will focus on emerging technologies, innovation and solutions addressing future challenges across different industries.

Dubai Future Week will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, competitions, exhibitions, immersive experiences and networking opportunities.

The program will be organized across eight platforms: The Big Stage, The Prototype Floor, The Pitch, The Policy Room, The Challenge, Offstage, 500 Future Minds and The District.

The event forms part of Dubai Future Foundation’s efforts to support entrepreneurship, encourage innovation and connect startups with investment and business development opportunities.