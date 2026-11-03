Brookfield and Lunate-Backed Alya Sets Up Regional HQ in DIFC to Build Premium Homes Across the GCC

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Alya, a new platform for premium residential development across the GCC, has established its regional headquarters in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), timing its launch with Dubai Future Finance Week.

The platform is backed by global investment firm Brookfield and Lunate, the Abu Dhabi-based independent global investment firm with more than US$125 billion in assets under management.

Alya’s vision rests on three pillars: institutional discipline, craftsmanship, and homes designed to endure for generations, an approach that aims to bring global standards of design and delivery to the region’s high-end residential market.

Institutionally owned and governed, Alya brings global development discipline together with deep regional relationships. Its approach is deliberately selective, allowing the team to focus on the quality of each project rather than development volume, and to uphold the standards it sets from concept through to delivery.

Its presence in DIFC places the platform within an internationally recognised financial and regulatory ecosystem as it builds its operations across the GCC. Alya is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of financial services conducted in or from DIFC.

Otto Dreyer, Chief Executive Officer, Alya, said, “With the backing of Brookfield and Lunate, we are building a development platform held to institutional standards of governance and transparency. We are pleased to launch Alya with the opening of our office in DIFC.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer, DIFC Authority, said, “DIFC continues to attract globally backed businesses that choose Dubai as the base for their long-term regional growth. Alya’s decision to establish its regional headquarters in the Centre reflects the depth of DIFC’s institutional ecosystem and its ability to connect businesses with the capital, expertise and partnerships needed to grow across the region. We look forward to supporting Alya as it builds its presence in DIFC and advances its ambitions across the GCC.”