Dubai Chambers Launches Agentic AI Category Under Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award

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Dubai Chambers has introduced a new Agentic AI category under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award to recognize Dubai-based private sector companies that have successfully implemented agentic artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and achieved measurable business results.

The category is open to companies across all sectors in Dubai and will recognize businesses that have adopted agentic AI to improve productivity, automate workflows, support decision-making and enhance operational efficiency.

The initiative forms part of Dubai’s private sector Agentic AI transformation program, overseen by Dubai Chambers in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The program aims to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI across Dubai’s business community by encouraging companies to integrate AI technologies into their administrative and operational processes.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said, “Agentic AI is a key driver of business competitiveness, innovation, and growth. We are committed to enabling the private sector to adopt these technologies responsibly and effectively to enhance productivity, transform business models, and create sustainable economic value. Business excellence awards play an important role in fostering a culture of innovation, showcasing successful experiences, and encouraging companies to adopt best practices, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for business and the digital economy.”

He added, “The Agentic AI category aims to recognise companies that demonstrate excellence in applying these technologies and translating their potential into tangible business results. By showcasing their achievements, we seek to inspire the wider business community and encourage more companies to develop innovative applications that drive growth, enhance performance, and strengthen the private sector’s readiness to embrace future opportunities.”

The new category focuses on practical applications of agentic AI, which enable AI systems to carry out tasks, coordinate workflows and assist with decision-making with a degree of autonomy, while maintaining human oversight and appropriate cybersecurity and governance measures.

Eligible companies are expected to have moved beyond initial testing and successfully deployed agentic AI applications across their business operations.

Applications will be assessed across four areas: Agentic AI Talent Readiness, Agentic AI Implementation and Successful Use Cases, Cyber Security Alignment, and Measurable Business Results.

The evaluation framework will examine companies’ ability to adopt and scale agentic AI technologies, the effectiveness of their applications, compliance with cybersecurity requirements and measurable improvements in areas such as productivity, business growth, customer experience and sustainability.

Submissions will undergo the established assessment process used for other categories of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award. An independent panel of expert judges will evaluate the applications, with shortlisted companies invited to present their AI use cases before a single winner is selected.

With the addition of the Agentic AI category, the award now comprises four categories: the Outstanding Business Award, sponsored by Dubai Chambers; the Family Business Award, sponsored by Dubai Chamber of Commerce; the Global Expansion Award, sponsored by Dubai International Chamber; and the Agentic AI category, sponsored by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

Established in 2005 under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award operates under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The award recognizes companies for achievements in business excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, with the new category placing additional emphasis on the practical adoption of AI technologies within Dubai’s private sector.

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