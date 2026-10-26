Dubai Chambers Unveils World’s First Chamber-Led Agentic AI Marketplace

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Dubai Chambers has launched Chamber AI Hub, an agentic artificial intelligence (AI) marketplace designed to help companies operating in Dubai automate administrative and operational tasks.

Described by Dubai Chambers as the world’s first chamber-led agentic AI marketplace, the platform currently provides access to 22 specialized AI agents across seven business functions: compliance, procurement, operations, finance, sales, human resources and logistics.

The initiative follows directives from H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI across Dubai’s private sector.

Dubai Chambers plans to expand the platform to 100 AI agents over the next two years, with the broader program aiming to support more than 295,000 private sector companies.

H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman, Dubai Chambers

H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Success in the transition to Agentic AI is measured not by technology adoption alone, but by how effectively companies use these tools to address business challenges and deliver tangible results. This is why we are connecting knowledge with practical application, building capabilities, and expanding access to specialised solutions and high-quality tools that help companies adapt to change and evolve the way they work. Through this approach, we are preparing a private sector that is equipped to respond to technological transformation and contribute to shaping the opportunities of the future economy.”

The AI agents available through Chamber AI Hub are designed to perform tasks including supplier identification, vendor proposal evaluation, supply chain risk monitoring, contract review, invoice matching, business proposal generation, resume screening, lead scoring and IT help desk support.

Companies can test individual AI agents in a sandbox environment before activating them. Dubai Chambers members also receive complimentary credits to begin using the platform, with paid subscription packages available based on usage.

The platform includes dashboards that allow businesses to monitor usage and costs, assess AI agent performance and track request completion rates. A separate administration portal enables companies to oversee how employees use the available AI tools.

Dubai Chambers said the platform complies with relevant UAE regulatory and data protection requirements, with data hosted within the country and company information maintained separately. The AI agents support both Arabic and English.

Alongside the marketplace, Dubai Chambers has introduced specialized training programs targeting 14,000 companies from the Business Groups and Business Councils operating under Dubai Chamber of Commerce. The training is intended to help businesses integrate agentic AI into their existing administrative and operational processes.

The initiative also aims to support companies developing agentic AI solutions and encourage knowledge-sharing across Dubai’s business community.

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