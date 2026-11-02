PIF and Aramco Complete HUMAIN Deal to Expand Saudi Arabia’s AI Capabilities

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Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and energy company Aramco have completed a transaction that gives Aramco a 49% stake in HUMAIN, the Saudi artificial intelligence company launched in May 2025.

Under the agreement, PIF will retain a 51% majority stake in HUMAIN, while Aramco will acquire its shareholding through a wholly owned subsidiary. The transaction includes approximately SAR9.9 billion (US$2.6 billion) in cash contributions from Aramco to HUMAIN in 2026, alongside the transfer of AI, computing and digital assets.

The deal is intended to support HUMAIN’s expansion across AI infrastructure, advanced models and applications, as well as its plans to develop 3 gigawatts of AI data center capacity by 2030.

HUMAIN is developing an integrated AI ecosystem covering data centers, high-performance computing infrastructure, cloud platforms, AI models and industry-specific applications. Its portfolio includes ALLAM, an Arabic multimodal large language model.

The transaction also brings together AI assets, capabilities and talent from PIF and Aramco to support the company’s expansion in regional and international markets.

Yazeed A. Al-Humied, Deputy Governor and Head of MENA Investments at PIF, said: “Bringing PIF and Aramco’s AI portfolio of investments together under HUMAIN creates a powerful synergy that fuels talent growth, technological advancement, and intellectual property creation. Fully aligned with PIF’s strategic objectives, this transaction accelerates HUMAIN’s growth into a global leader in the sector, strengthening AI as an enabler of PIF’s six ecosystems and further expanding private sector participation across our portfolio while advancing the development of cutting-edge technologies in Saudi Arabia.”

The transaction aligns with PIF’s 2026–2030 strategy, which focuses on developing Saudi Arabia’s economic sectors, expanding private sector participation and supporting the growth of Saudi companies in international markets.

For Aramco, the investment is expected to provide access to HUMAIN’s AI infrastructure and services, supporting the deployment of AI technologies across its industrial operations and wider business activities.

The partnership is also expected to help Aramco generate additional value from its existing AI and digital assets while expanding its technology-related activities alongside its core energy business.

Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President & CEO, said: “The HUMAIN deal is very important to Aramco, building on the company’s long track record of innovation and technology. We are proud of our achieved progress in developing and deploying advanced digital and AI technologies to enhance performance across the oil and gas sectors. Since 2023, Aramco has achieved $11.3 billion in Technology Realized Value, with a significant portion coming from AI solutions. This partnership with PIF strengthens Aramco’s position as a global technology leader and AI powerhouse, while laying the foundation for localizing the AI industry and enabling faster, more integrated, and scalable deployment of AI systems. AI will therefore play a vital role in the future of business. We are delighted to collaborate with PIF to help shape the future of AI regionally and globally.”

According to Aramco, the company has generated US$11.3 billion in Technology Realized Value since 2023, with AI solutions accounting for a significant portion of that figure.

The completed transaction forms part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to expand its AI infrastructure, attract technology investment and develop domestic capabilities in advanced computing and artificial intelligence.

HUMAIN’s planned deployment of 3 gigawatts of AI data center capacity by 2030 is intended to address growing demand for AI computing services across regional and global markets.

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