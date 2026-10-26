DIEZ to Establish Global Research Center for Economic Zones

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H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has approved a strategy to establish the Global Center for Research and Technology for Economic Zones.

The center will operate under DIEZ and provide research, policy advice and analytical tools to help economic zones attract high-value foreign investment, expand trade and support the transfer of knowledge and technology.

Its work will focus on data-informed decision-making, research, and analysis. The center will also develop common standards and advanced operating models and harmonize classifications to improve consistency and performance across economic zones worldwide.

“Dubai has successfully developed an advanced ecosystem that brings together integrated infrastructure, flexible legislation, specialized services and access to global markets. The center will build on this expertise to extend its benefits internationally, providing an institutional platform for collaboration among governments, economic zones, international organizations, academic institutions and experts,” H.H. Sheikh Ahmed said.

He added that DIEZ’s experience across its three economic zones would help the center connect research with practical application and develop solutions that respond to the sector’s changing needs.

The center will adopt an institutional governance model overseen by a Board of Directors comprising seven to nine members with expertise in economic policy, economic zone management, and academic and research institutions. Meanwhile, a Global Advisory Committee of 15 to 25 members, including policymakers, experts and representatives from international institutions, the private sector and the investment community, will bring international expertise to the center’s activities and service development.

The center’s research, data and analytical tools will help measure economic impact, track investment opportunities and assess the contribution of economic zones to attracting companies, expanding trade and creating jobs. Its activities will include specialized research, economic policy briefs, databases, international benchmarks and operational standards. It will also advise on legislation and institutional frameworks, support regulatory sandboxes and provide strategic planning, consultancy and executive training.

International forums and partnerships will connect governments, economic zone authorities, investors and research institutions to exchange knowledge and expertise. Potential partners include universities, multilateral organizations, consultancy firms, data providers and technology companies.

The operating model will separate nonprofit activities, including foundational research, knowledge creation and events, from a commercial arm providing consultancy and specialized solutions.

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