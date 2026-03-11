As businesses evolve, many founders find themselves at a crossroads where old strategies no longer deliver the same results, making mindset transformation essential for clarity, resilience, and confident leadership.
The good news is that staying visible doesn’t always require a large marketing budget or a PR agency. There are simple things founders can do themselves to keep their brand relevant, trusted and present during uncertain periods.
“The regional escalations made World Monitor visible, not useful,” says the CEO behind Anghami, the MENA region’s first Nasdaq-listed music streaming platform, who is now helping millions understand major global developments in real time.
Women across the Middle East are stepping confidently into senior leadership roles, bringing fresh perspectives and resilience. The next step for organizations is to strengthen the systems that will sustain this momentum and unlock their full potential.
The board’s role is not to predict every crisis. It is to build the conditions for disciplined agility: the right information flows, the right decision rights, the right supplier ecosystem, and the right care for people.
Karma Developers approaches real estate with a focus on people, communities, and long-term impact. Beyond construction, the company engages in social initiatives, sustainability efforts, and partnerships that reflect its commitment to responsible development.
The Future Shifts When a Nation Trusts Its Women Leadership is tested in practice rather than in theory during times of economicrecalibration and regional unpredictability. When the world seems to be changing underour feet, a country’s strength is demonstrated by its leaders. As a young Emirati girl who grew up surrounded by the aroma of […]
In a career defined by high-stakes interviews and global turning points, Hadley Gamble reflects on resilience, authenticity, and the discipline required to lead — both on screen and beyond it. Pinning Hadley Gamble down required a fair amount of patience. We met at the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai in early January, exchanged messages, […]
Whether it’s a geo-political flashpoint or tech-driven disruption reshaping your industry in real time, one thing is increasingly clear: the operating environment for leaders has never been more volatile. The ability to navigate this successfully is what will separate the great from the rest. These are five skills that we work with leaders on. Not […]
A 78-slide deck doesn’t create growth, and it won’t fix your business problems, but execution will. As SME ecosystems mature, specialists who implement, deliver, and take ownership are beating out generalists offering opinions.