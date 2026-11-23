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Mohamad Badr, founder, Weird in Wonderland

Dubai-based creative studio Weird in Wonderland has launched its first physical food and beverage (F&B) concept at Dubai Mall, moving from developing creative experiences for clients to operating a venue of its own.

Developed in collaboration with Emirati fusion Ana Restaurant, the experiential concept brings together coffee, food, interactive installations and social content. It is located inside Ana Restaurant on Level 1 of Dubai Mall.

“I spend my days helping companies work out what’s coming next, and the pattern is hard to miss. Anything that can live on a screen gets easier to copy every month. What people will still cross the city for is a room where something actually happens between them and a stranger,” Mohamad Badr, founder of Weird in Wonderland and founder and CEO of innovation consultancy OBSESSION.

“I think that’s where the next wave of retail investment goes, into human-first experiences, and this is the moment to build them. I didn’t want to write that in a deck for a client. So we built it on the floor of Dubai Mall and tested it in public.”

Weird in Wonderland

Weird in Wonderland has previously developed creative strategies and experiences for clients across film, art, design and branding. At Dubai Mall, the studio can put those ideas into practice in a venue it operates itself, test how visitors respond and give clients a firsthand look at its work.

The menu includes experimental coffee, filled puff pastries called Boats and soft-serve ice cream. The venue also features branded merchandise, a large black mascot called Weird the Cat and The Weird Line, a giant yellow telephone with question cards.

Visitors can use the telephone for Too Weird for Small Talk, an on-site social show that invites them to choose a question and record an answer at the counter. The studio said nearly 30 people took part in its first few days and that it publishes selected responses on its social channels.

Weird in Wonderland said the Dubai Mall venue is a pilot for additional consumer-facing concepts, including standalone locations and spaces within other retail venues.