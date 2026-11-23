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ADFW

Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) has announced its largest-ever partner-led program for its fifth edition, scheduled for December 7–10, 2026, in Abu Dhabi.

Hosted by Abu Dhabi’s international financial center ADGM, under the theme “The Capital Community, Powered by Partnerships”, the event will feature flagship summits, forums, private leadership dialogues, and investor engagements across finance, investment, technology, energy and global markets.

L’IMAD, a sovereign investor of the Government of Abu Dhabi, has been named headline partner supporting key platforms, including the Abu Dhabi Economic Forum (ADEF), the Infrastructure Summit, and Al Abu Dhabi. L’IMAD Arena will host the opening ceremony as well as some of the week’s most significant on-stage conversations, while also offering a dedicated pavilion bringing together local and international leaders.

ADCB, Hanwha, XRG and Modon have been named premier partners. ADCB will co-present Asset Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Economic Forum, while Hanwha will co-present the Global Markets Summit, Risk 4.0 and Fintech Abu Dhabi. XRG will host the New Energy Finance forum as both a public forum and private leadership dialogue. Modon will participate in the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Summit and the opening gala.

In addition, the Milken Institute will hold its eighth annual Middle East and Africa Summit on December 7–8 during ADFW.

Other partner-led events include Hub71’s four-day Growth Summit and UBS’s Investor Forum and International Family Office Congress. Mubadala will serve as thematic partner of Asset Abu Dhabi; FAB and Binance will contribute to Fintech Abu Dhabi; and Binance will also support Blockchain Abu Dhabi.

ADX will co-present the Abu Dhabi Economic Forum and showcase Abu Dhabi-listed companies to international investors attending ADFW. Meanwhile, OMNIYAT will co-host the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Summit, while Al Ain Holding and SAAS will showcase projects at a dedicated pavilion.

The four-day program will cover global markets and economic trends, asset management and wealth, financial technology and digital assets, and sustainable finance. More speakers and program details will be announced before the event.

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