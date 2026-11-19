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Uber has committed Dh184 million (US$50 million) over the next two years to expand autonomous-vehicle services across Dubai. This investment was announced at Dubai Future Week 2026 and presented to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.

By the end of next year, Uber will roll out autonomous vehicles in more residential, commercial and high-traffic districts, including door-to-door rides in Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim.

Riders will be able to travel between points such as Kite Beach and Madinat Jumeirah without fixed pick-up and drop-off spots. Services will also reach Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Financial Centre and Business Bay.

In an initial phase, vehicles will carry an on-board specialist to monitor operations. Fully driverless commercial services will follow, subject to regulatory approval.

The investment supports the Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy, which aims to make 25% of all trips in the emirate autonomous by 2030.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said the deal shows the success of Dubai’s public-private partnership model.