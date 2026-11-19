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H.E. Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO, Dubai Future Foundation

“How will we treat one another?” H.E. Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO, Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), asked at the opening of the inaugural Dubai Future Week on Wednesday. “How would we connect with one another?”

Belhoul said artificial intelligence is increasingly shaping everyday human experiences, from personal relationships to professional decisions. He also questioned how human roles and responsibilities may evolve as robots take on more tasks and AI plays a larger part in decisions traditionally made by people.

The future, he said, cannot be understood through individual technologies or sectors alone. AI will intersect with healthcare, scientific progress with identity, urban development with quality of life, and technological innovation with employment and human relationships.

Held under the theme “For the Human of the Future,” the event runs from November 18-21, 2026, and is organized around five questions: How We’ll Live, How We’ll Think, How We’ll Innovate, How We’ll Feel and How We’ll Do Business.

Belhoul said the event moves beyond the traditional conference format, and noted that Dubai has long approached the future as something to be designed and built rather than predicted.

Programming includes The Prototype Floor, which showcases more than 100 prototypes from universities and innovators worldwide, and The Pitch, which connects startups with investors. The Challenge features AI Grandmaster 2026, with an AED1 million grand prize, and the Emirates Robotics Competition.

TED is participating in the opening program of The Big Stage. Belhoul said the event grew out of discussions at the World Governments Summit about opening the future conversation to a wider audience.

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