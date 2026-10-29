Dubai Future Foundation Launches AI Sandbox to Help Companies Bring AI Solutions to Market

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Khalifa Al Qama, Chief of Research, Development and Innovation, Dubai Future Foundation

Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), through Sandbox Dubai, has launched the AI Sandbox to help local and international technology companies address regulatory barriers that prevent artificial intelligence (AI) solutions from reaching the market.

The initiative will bring together startups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), established technology companies and government entities, including the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence.

Participating companies will benefit from access to real-world testing environments, regulatory guidance, and technical, policy and commercial expertise. Depending on the use case and applicable requirements, participants may also explore regulatory exemptions, subject to approval by the relevant authorities.

The initiative aims to address obstacles beyond the technology itself, including data access, regulatory requirements and uncertainty over how existing policies apply to emerging AI applications.

“The UAE has made significant progress in AI adoption, but the next priority is ensuring that promising technologies can move beyond testing and into practical use,” said Khalifa Al Qama, Chief of Research, Development and Innovation at Dubai Future Foundation. “This requires us to look beyond the technology itself and address the regulatory challenges that companies face.”

“Through the AI Sandbox, we are bringing innovators and regulators together to test new applications, understand where existing frameworks may need to adapt and identify practical solutions,” Al Qama said. “Our aim is to create an environment where companies can develop and deploy AI technologies with greater regulatory clarity, while ensuring that policy development keeps pace with innovation.”

Companies may apply through the Sandbox Dubai website until December 18, 2026. Applications are open to companies developing AI-native solutions across education, healthcare, transport and mobility, logistics, tourism, media, government services, and other sectors.

Eligible solutions must be at the minimum viable product (MVP) stage or beyond, demonstrate readiness for commercialization, and have the potential to generate evidence that can inform policy and regulatory development.

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