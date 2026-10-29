Innovation City, TikTok Launch MENA’s First TikTok LIVE Creators’ Studio in UAE

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Innovation City and TikTok LIVE have launched MENA’s first TikTok LIVE Creators’ Studio in Ras Al Khaimah, providing dedicated spaces for content production, collaboration, and livestreaming, supporting creators working across music, beauty and interactive formats.

Located in Innovation City Free Zone, the studio is made up of five rooms, namely two Match Rooms for real-time interactions between creators, a Music Room for performances and artist-led content, a Beauty Room for tutorials, and a Main Zone for collaborations and other creative activities.

The different setups allow creators to experiment with new formats, improve production quality and collaborate across content categories. The initiative also aims to help creators build audiences and explore opportunities to earn through their content.

“This studio is about giving creators the structure and support to turn their ideas into lasting businesses,” said Anas Hijjawi, Acting CEO of Innovation City. “The creator economy is becoming an important part of how the UAE’s digital economy grows, and we see Ras Al Khaimah playing a meaningful role in that. We want creators to have the same practical foundations as any founder: a place to produce, access to the right partners and a community to grow with. Our partnership with TikTok LIVE makes that accessible, and we see it as the start of a long-term relationship with the creators who will shape what comes next.”

“TikTok LIVE gives creators a place to share their talents, express themselves authentically and build meaningful connections with their communities in real time,” Boxia Liu, Head of TikTok LIVE MENA and Türkiye, added. “Through our partnership with Innovation City, we’re creating a dedicated space where creators can produce content, develop their ideas and explore new ways to engage audiences.”

The facility is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with weekend access available by prior booking.