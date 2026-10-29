Ajman Chamber Launches Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem to Support Startups

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H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, Ajman Chamber; and H.E. Maryam Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, during the signing of the Thara Charter

Ajman Chamber has launched the Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, an initiative designed to support startups, attract investment and connect entrepreneurs with financing opportunities, business development services and strategic partners.

The launch took place on October 29, 2026, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.

H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber

The announcement coincided with the inaugural Thara Connect Forum, held at the Thara Entrepreneurship Centre, which brought together government officials, investors, entrepreneurs, representatives of economic institutions and startups.

The ecosystem aims to generate at least AED700 million in cumulative economic value added to Ajman’s economy over the next five years. It also targets supporting 100 companies in establishing, relocating or expanding their operations in the emirate and contributing to the creation of 3,135 direct jobs.

Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Media Group, with H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, Ajman Chamber

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said: “Ajman continues to develop an integrated economic and investment environment built on innovation, supporting entrepreneurship and providing promising opportunities for investors and business owners to grow and expand. These efforts strengthen the emirate’s competitiveness and reinforce its position as an attractive destination for high-value investments.”

He added: “The launch of the Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem represents an important step in the ongoing development of Ajman’s business environment. It introduces an integrated model that brings together government entities, investors, entrepreneurs, and startups, while strengthening collaboration across the various components of the economic ecosystem. This will help transform innovative ideas into successful businesses and create broader opportunities to access financing, enter markets, and establish strategic partnerships.”

The Thara ecosystem comprises six integrated companies: Thara Holding, Thara Hub, Thara X, Thara Capital, Thara Experience and Thara Foundation. Together, they provide services covering different stages of business development, from company establishment to growth and expansion.

These services include flexible workspaces, operational support, business development programs, access to investors and opportunities to establish commercial partnerships.

H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber, said the launch forms part of the chamber’s efforts to strengthen Ajman’s economic competitiveness, attract investment and support private sector development.

H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Second Vice Chairman of Ajman Chamber, highlighted the ecosystem’s role in connecting entrepreneurs and emerging businesses with investors, financing opportunities and new markets.

Meanwhile, H.E. Maryam Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, said the initiative brings together different components of the business environment under a single framework, helping founders access support throughout their business development journey.

Marwan Hareb Al Aryani, Group Chief Executive Officer, explained that the ecosystem combines workspaces, operational services, business development programs and investor connections to help entrepreneurs establish and scale their businesses.

Ahmed Khabeer, Chief Investment and Growth Officer, added that the initiative seeks to connect investment, innovation and entrepreneurship through capital attraction, partnerships and business growth opportunities.

The inaugural Thara Connect Forum also featured panel discussions on government support for entrepreneurship, investment readiness among startups and the experiences of founders building and expanding their businesses.

H.E. Najla Ahmed Al Midfa delivered a keynote address focused on developing entrepreneurship ecosystems.

The event also included cooperation agreement signings, a startup exhibition and direct meetings between investors and entrepreneurs.

The initiative forms part of Ajman’s broader efforts to diversify its economy, strengthen private sector participation and support the development of startups and investment-led businesses.