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Roger Rouhana, CEO and co-founder, Alpheya

New research commissioned by Abu Dhabi-headquartered wealth management technology platform Alpheya states that 66% of Saudi investors have used a digital investment platform in the past 12 months.

Yet only 30% of respondents said they are comfortable relying on AI to manage their portfolios or provide investment advice. Some 56% of investors want access to a human adviser during market volatility, and 46% want human support before making large trades.

“Saudi Arabia’s investment landscape is evolving rapidly, as more investors look for solutions that balance technology with human advice,” said Roger Rouhana, CEO and co-founder, Alpheya. He added that wealth management firms should prioritize platforms that combine intelligent digital capabilities with trusted human expertise.

Robo-advisory adoption stands at 32%, almost level with discretionary portfolio management at 33%. 21% of investors use fintech and trading apps, and one-third (33%) said they are interested in receiving AI-driven guidance and analysis from their investment provider.

Among non-investors, 48% said they lack enough disposable income or savings to invest, and 41% said they don’t feel knowledgeable enough to start. Nearly 6 in 10 said they would be more likely to invest if they could start with SAR50.

61% of investors consider Shariah compliance very or extremely important.

The survey was conducted between March and May 2026 among 1,530 Saudi residents aged 20 and above, including 1,226 investors and 304 non-investors.

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