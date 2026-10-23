UAE Launches Platform to Connect Global Investors With Priority-Sector Opportunities

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The UAE Ministry of Investment has launched the Investment Opportunities platform, giving international investors a single point of access to curated opportunities across the country’s six priority sectors and direct contact with the ministry’s advisers.

Each sector features a flagship opportunity, including a decarbonization retrofit cluster in transport and logistics, bioprocess inputs manufacturing in healthcare and life sciences, switchgear manufacturing in renewable energy, GovTech platforms in ICT, and instant payments services in financial services.

The platform also profiles each emirate’s investment proposition, sector strengths, and infrastructure.

“As we advance the National Investment Strategy 2031, our focus is on channeling global capital into priority sectors that strengthen national capabilities, advance economic diversification and support the UAE’s long-term competitiveness,” said H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment.

The UAE attracted a record US$48.3 billion (AED177.3 billion) in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2025, its fourth straight record year, and ranked ninth globally in UNCTAD’s World Investment Report 2026. It aims to raise annual FDI inflows to US$65 billion (AED240 billion) and total FDI stock to US$600 billion (AED2.2 trillion) by 2031.

The platform is available at opportunities.invest.gov.ae.