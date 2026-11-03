ELEVATE Unveils AED50 Million Mondrian Beach Villa, the Final Residence in The Edit Collection

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ELEVATE has unveiled an AED50 million Mondrian Beach Villa on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, bringing the final available residence in The Edit Collection to market.

The five-bedroom home, part of Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences, combines direct beach access, a private swimming pool and sunset views with the lifestyle and amenities of a Mondrian-branded address.

The duplex villa measures over 8,470 sq ft, featuring 28-foot ceiling heights and seamless indoor-outdoor living. The living area flows into an expansive private garden and pool, which connects directly to the beach.

The villa also includes two private parking spaces with direct access to the home, separate from the main lobby and communal entrances.

Beyond its private spaces, residents will have access to the development’s Courtyard Pool and Bar, Fitness Studio, Residents Sky Club, rooftop padel court and recovery facilities. The offering brings together the privacy of an individual residence and the cultural, design-led approach associated with Mondrian.

The villa is priced at AED50 million and offered with a 35/65 payment plan.

The unveiling formed part of ELEVATE’s White Party, held at Cactus Park in Dubai on November 1, 2026. Speaking at the event, Zeeshaan Shah, founder and Chairman, ELEVATE, described the villa as a reflection of a conviction that has guided the business since its entry into the UAE – the product must come first.

“We are a product-driven company, with a philosophy rooted in thoughtful design, attention to detail and an exceptional living experience. For us, product comes first,” said Shah. “I have been involved in the details of this villa and the wider development, from the design and amenities to how the spaces are brought together. It is the decisions people might not immediately notice that often make the greatest difference to how a home feels and functions. We have been clear about what we intend to deliver, and it is our responsibility to follow through.”

The unveiling formed part of ELEVATE’s White Party, held at Cactus Park in Dubai on November 1, 2026.

ELEVATE also used the occasion to confirm progress at its AED1.4 billion flagship development. Shoring and piling works are now 100% complete, the company said, and construction is running ahead of schedule. The update lends weight to Shah’s emphasis on delivery as the company introduces the final residence in the collection.

The White Party also recognized the company’s Summer Broker Bonanza winners, including first-place recipient Shahid Alam of Intrust Real Estate, who was awarded a Ferrari F8 Tributo.

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