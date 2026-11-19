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Abdulla Alzarouni, Project Manager, Dubai Future Labs – Dubai Future Foundation

“The future isn’t built by those with the best ideas,” Abdulla Alzarouni, Project Manager, Dubai Future Labs – DFF, told a TED session at Dubai Future Week 2026. “The future is built by the people that are willing to walk their ideas home.”

Alzarouni said artificial intelligence may speed up discovery and open new opportunities for innovation, but turning ideas into practical solutions will remain a fundamentally human endeavor. Many promising ideas, he said, fail not for lack of potential but because they hit barriers in real-world testing, regulatory approval and market adoption.

He named three: the laboratory, where technologies must prove they work beyond controlled conditions; regulation, where solutions must meet requirements for safe testing and deployment; and the market, where they must show value and win user acceptance.

On regulation, Alzarouni described a catch-22: innovators need real-world trials to prove safety, while regulators want proof of safety before allowing those trials. He pointed to Sandbox Dubai as a way to break the deadlock by bringing innovators and regulators together to test technologies and develop deployment frameworks.

On the so-called Valley of Death, the gap between proving a technology works and making it commercially viable, he said funding is not the deciding factor. “I’ve seen a lot of big projects with a lot of funding that have failed, and I’ve seen small projects with almost no funding that have been incredibly successful in the market,” he said. The difference, he added, is the innovator’s mindset and how supportive the surrounding ecosystem is.

He cited Dubai’s recently announced Nad Zabeel Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) project, which brings laboratories, universities, start-ups, investors and regulators together to develop, test and turn ideas into viable ventures. “Every breakthrough needs a place willing to see it in the real world,” Alzarouni said. “To me, that place has always been Dubai.”

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