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Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO, Nvidia

Nvidia’s board ousted its co-founder and only CEO on November 12, 2026, after reports of affairs, including one with an executive at a customer, Megaspeed, who is suspected of spying for China. CFO Colette Kress is interim CEO while the board is searching for a permanent CEO.

Sam Altman,co-founder and CEO, OpenAI

OpenAI’s board fired its co-founder and CEO on November 17, 2023, saying he was not “consistently candid” with directors. Employees threatened to quit en masse. He was reinstated four days later, on November 21, 2023, with a reconstituted board.

Adam Neumann, CEO, WeWork

The co-founder stepped down as CEO in September 2019 under investor pressure after WeWork’s planned IPO collapsed and scrutiny of his governance and spending grew. The company had been valued at US$47 billion. SoftBank took control of WeWork, which filed for bankruptcy in November 2023. Neumann did not return.

Travis Kalanick, co-founder and CEO, Uber

The co-founder resigned as CEO in June 2017 at the demand of major investors following a series of scandals over workplace culture and business practices. Dara Khosrowshahi became CEO in August 2017. Uber went public in 2019, and Kalanick left the board and sold his stake.

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO, Twitter

Twitter’s board replaced Jack Dorsey as CEO in October 2008. Dorsey returned as CEO in 2015 and stepped down in November 2021. Elon Musk bought the company in 2022.

Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO, PayPal

The board replaced Musk as CEO in September 2000, naming Peter Thiel in his place while Musk was traveling. eBay bought the company in 2002 for US$1.5 billion. Musk went on to lead Tesla and SpaceX.

Steve Jobs, co-founder, Apple

Apple’s board stripped Jobs of his operating role in 1985 after a power struggle with CEO John Sculley. Jobs founded NeXT, returned to Apple in 1997 when it bought NeXT, and served as CEO until his death in August 2011.

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