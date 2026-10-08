 Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Alpheya

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FOUNDED IN: 2023

2023 LOCATION: ABU DHABI

ABU DHABI SECTOR: FINTECH

Alpheya Founder Roger Rouhana — Co-Founder and CEO

Wealth created in the Gulf has long been managed outside it, on platforms built for other markets. Alpheya was built in Abu Dhabi to close that gap.

Its cloud-native, AI-powered platform gives banks, investment firms, and family offices one system covering client onboarding, trading, portfolio management, financial planning, advisory, and embedded payments, serving relationship managers and end investors from the same core.

The platform is Arabic-native, Shariah-supportive, and designed around regional market structure rather than retrofitted to it, so institutions can launch products that fit local regulation and client expectations instead of working around foreign defaults. AI agents run across the wealth lifecycle, handling research, meeting preparation, and next-best actions, freeing relationship managers to cover more clients and deliver advice while it still matters. Alpheya is backed strategically and financially by Lunate, a global alternative investment management company, and BNY Mellon, the world’s largest custodian and a leader in wealth management technology.