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invoiceQ

invoiceQ, Inc., a regional e-invoicing and tax compliance technology company based in Jordan, has raised US$5 million in a Series A round led by Manara Ventures and Next Ventures, with participation from Orange Ventures, the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF), and the Jordan Small and Medium Enterprises Fund (SME Fund Jo).

Founded by Mohannad Tobal, Mohammad Bassit, Fadi Al Jabali and Amer Ayyad, invoiceQ provides software that helps businesses automate, manage, exchange and archive tax-compliant invoices. Its platform connects with existing accounting, payment, e-commerce and point-of-sale systems.

“Next Ventures invests in founders who position ahead of regulatory change. invoiceQ identified the e-invoicing opportunity early, secured the key regulatory approvals and built a strong customer base,” Next Ventures said. “With an exceptional management team and a scalable platform, invoiceQ is well placed to become the regional standard in e-invoicing SaaS, and we are excited to be part of what they achieve next.”

According to the company, invoiceQ serves more than 1,400 businesses and operates in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Egypt, Bahrain and Morocco.

invoiceQ is accredited as an approved service provider by the UAE Federal Tax Authority (FTA) and Oman Tax Authority (OTA), and is qualified by Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority. The company said its platform also complies with Jordan’s Income and Sales Tax Department regulations.

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