Starting a Business
AMX Ventures-Backed Arun Mohan Joins Actualize to Accelerate Growth of FASEEH Arabic Voice Models
Actualize, the UAE-headquartered AI company with a London presence, founded by ex-Googlers Muhammed Shabreen and Khalid Ghiboub, has onboarded serial entrepreneur and Managing Director of AMX Ventures, Arun Mohan, to accelerate the scale-up of FASEEH, Actualize’s proprietary Arabic voice model, across enterprise and government sectors in the GCC. At the core of Actualize is Faseeh […]