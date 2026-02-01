Starting a Business

AMX Ventures-Backed Arun Mohan Joins Actualize to Accelerate Growth of FASEEH Arabic Voice Models

Actualize, the UAE-headquartered AI company with a London presence, founded by ex-Googlers Muhammed Shabreen and Khalid Ghiboub, has onboarded serial entrepreneur and Managing Director of AMX Ventures, Arun Mohan, to accelerate the scale-up of FASEEH, Actualize’s proprietary Arabic voice model, across enterprise and government sectors in the GCC. At the core of Actualize is Faseeh […]
By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Building Meaning Beyond Business: Fleetroot

Moidu Chandanam, founder of logistics platform Fleetroot, on how his startup aligns its growth with Qatar National Vision 2030's drive toward smarter, more sustainable logistics.
From Startup to Standard: Owen Morton’s Blueprint for Scaling Prop Trading Firms

In the volatile world of trading, success often comes in waves, brief surges followed by abrupt crashes. Yet some figures navigate these waters with an uncanny sense of direction, steering ideas from fragile beginnings to industry benchmarks. Owen Morton is one of them. He turned frustration into a formula, and that formula is now rewriting […]
Building Global Ambitions from Doha

Adel Haddad, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Aumet, an AI first procurement operating system for healthcare, on how his journey reflects the promise of Qatar's evolving startup ecosystem.
Expand North Star 2025 Opens in Dubai Harbour

Celebrating a decade of innovation, the world's largest startup and investor event returns bigger than ever—hosting over 2,000 startups and 1,200 investors from 180 countries between October 12-15, 2025.