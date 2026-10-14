Restoring People’s Confidence in the Region Is H.H. Sheikh Mohammed’s Greatest Legacy, Says Al Gergawi

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Restoring people’s confidence in the region is the greatest legacy of His Highness Sheikh Mohmmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, according to Mohammed Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD).

In his opening remarks at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, Al Gergawi said H.H. Sheikh Mohammed had inspired a generation to pursue ambitions once considered impossible and established a leadership philosophy centered on making people’s satisfaction a fundamental goal.

Over six decades of leadership, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed had raised expectations of what the UAE could achieve and created a development model that inspired the region, Al Gergawi said.

“What His Highness achieved over six decades was not just building a city. He taught us how to dream, then trusted us to turn these dreams into reality. He taught us to think globally and showed us that ambition is not limited by resources of geography,” said Al Gergawi.

“He taught us that people are the foundation, the mind is the resource, and work is the path forward. He taught us that the impossible can be achieved.”

He cited Dubai’s diversified economy, spanning trade, aviation, tourism, finance, services, technology and logistics, as evidence of that approach. Projects including its ports, airports, Emirates, free zones, and Dubai International Financial Center had demonstrated how ideas could become opportunities, he added.

Al Gergawi said Sheikh Mohammed’s emphasis on talent, opportunity and public service had shaped Dubai’s leadership and working culture.

“His Highness was always in the field, testing, asking questions, and following up on the smallest details. It was often said that people’s satisfaction is an unattainable goal, but His Highness taught us that it is a goal we must strive to achieve,” said Al Gergawi.

“That spirit spread to the business community, the private sector and young people, until speed, ambition and achievement became part of Dubai’s DNA.”

Speaking on behalf of team Dubai and its next generation of leaders, Al Gergawi concluded by expressing gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed and pledging to preserve his legacy.

“Our message to you today is not simply one of thanks. It is a pledge to preserve what you have built and carry the responsibility entrusted to us, just as you taught us,” Al Gergawi said. “Because the greatest way to thank a leader who has devoted his life to work is to continue working. And the greatest message we can offer you is not what we say today, but what we do. We will remain what you have always wanted us to be: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s team.”