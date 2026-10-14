The Wait Is Over: Creators HQ and Amazon Ads Unveil Inaugural Amazon Creators Foundry Cohort and Its Benefits

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Amazon Creators Foundry

Creators HQ and Amazon Ads have unveiled the first cohort of the Amazon Creators Foundry, bringing together UAE-based creators and entrepreneurs, including some of the region’s best-known digital personalities, for a six-month program designed to help scale their products and brands on Amazon.ae. The program will also support their international expansion through the Global Selling program which offers reach to over 20 Amazon stores globally.

First announced in January 2026 during the 1 Billion Followers Summit, Amazon Creators Foundry by Creators HQ and Amazon Ads supports the next stage of growth for creators who have built recognized public profiles, engaged communities, and product brands of their own.

Participants bring their experience in content creation, audience engagement, and entrepreneurship, with Amazon providing business support, e-commerce infrastructure, and advertising tools to help them reach more customers.

The first cohort comprises Anas Bukhash, Noor Stars, Rayan Shaded, Shamsa Al Dhaheri, Azza Zarour, Saoud Alkaabi, Sara Monika Rewienska, Anthony Omenya, Yara Aziz, Saeed Al Nuaimi, Adel Nassar, Bana Idriss, Jules Trass, Kris Fade, and Mohanad AlHattab. Their businesses span fragrance, skincare, haircare, fashion and accessories, food and beverages, and card games.

Throughout the six-month program, participants will receive dedicated business support to develop their presence on Amazon.ae, with eligible creators preparing for global expansion. The announced support package includes US$10,000 in Amazon Sponsored Ads cashback and up to US$100,000 in Amazon Demand-Side Platform (DSP) advertising incentives to help increase brand visibility, reach new customers, and support sales.

Participants will also receive a nomination for the UAE Golden Visa and membership in Creators HQ, connecting them with the UAE’s growing creator economy ecosystem, and a booth at the 1 Billion followers Summit.

Her Excellency Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and Deputy CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit

Her Excellency Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and Deputy CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said, “The Amazon Creators Foundry, launched by Creators HQ in strategic partnership with Amazon, reflects the UAE’s strategic transformation in the content creator economy and e-commerce sectors.”

Her Excellency noted that transforming content creators’ talents into successful commercial ventures with global reach reinforces the UAE’s leadership in digital media and its position as a global hub for nurturing talent and investing in young potential.

Al Hammadi added, “Through its strategic partnerships with major global companies and platforms, Creators HQ continues to deliver a practical model that equips creators with the tools and support to reach global markets and turn their talent into sustainable businesses. Empowering the selected creator entrepreneurs within the Amazon Creators Foundry and other Creators HQ initiatives contributes to the national economy with innovative projects led by qualified digital talent, aligned with the future economy.”

Rayan Karaky, Managing Director of Amazon Ads, EMEA and Southeast Asia

Rayan Karaky, Managing Director of Amazon Ads, EMEA and Southeast Asia, said, “The caliber of projects and talent selected for the Amazon Creators Foundry reflects the strength of the UAE’s creator economy and the entrepreneurial ambition we see across the nation. The chosen creators have a clear vision as well as the ability to understand and serve their communities through impactful ventures.”

He added, “Amazon is committed to providing the full technical infrastructure, advertising solutions, and advanced logistics support to all accepted participants, from product listing and fulfillment activation to cross-border expansion through the Global Selling Program, from the UAE. The Amazon Creators Foundry provides an integrated growth environment that enables new brands to reach hundreds of millions of shoppers, driving the creator economy forward.”

The initiative builds on Amazon’s existing tools for independent brand owners, including customized online storefronts, brand protection through Amazon Brand Registry, advertising solutions, fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) activation for end-to-end logistics, and performance analytics.

By combining the creators’ brand-building experience Creators HQ’s network and Amazon.ae’s commercial capabilities, the partnership aims to accelerate the growth of their businesses in the UAE and beyond.

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