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ROJA London

ROJA London, a modern British haute perfumery house, has opened its first standalone boutique at Dubai Mall as part of its expansion across the Middle East.

The boutique showcases the house’s approach to British craftsmanship through its full fragrance range, including the Elysium Collection and its rare Aoud creations.

In-store fragrance specialists offer private consultations where clients can learn about the ingredients in some of the house’s rarest perfumes and create their own ROJA London blend through its Art of Layering ritual.

The opening follows the brand’s acquisition by Extravaganza, a luxury fragrance distribution, retail, and brand management group operating across the Middle East in September 2026.

ROJA London

“ROJA London is an exceptional name in modern haute perfumery, built on an appreciation for expert craftsmanship and the artistry of fragrance. Bringing the house into the Extravaganza portfolio was an opportunity we were very excited about,” Chadi Doueihy, founder of Extravaganza, said. “As an Arab group acquiring a globally established British luxury house, we aim to demonstrate the ambition and growing influence of regional businesses on the international luxury landscape.”

“Dubai is a natural home for ROJA London, with a clientele that has a genuine appreciation for fine perfumery. Our ambition is to build on its legacy while giving the brand a stronger foothold in the world’s most important luxury markets,” Doueihy said. “The opening of this standalone boutique marks an important step in that journey, bringing the full world of ROJA London closer to our clients.”

ROJA London founder Roja Dove is expected to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony in Dubai as part of the boutique’s official launch.

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