Executive Selection: Dubai’s Kenz de Rasasi Launches Hawas FROST

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Dubai-based fragrance brand Kenz de Rasasi has launched Hawas FROST, its newest men’s fragrance, setting a Guinness World Records title for the highest-altitude perfume product launch event at 5,170 meters in the Everest region of Nepal on November 2, 2026.

The fragrance was subsequently unveiled in Dubai on November 6 through a one-minute animation on the facade of the Burj Khalifa, attended by approximately 200 invited guests.

Part of the brand’s Beyond Hawas collection, Hawas FROST features top notes of lemon, peppermint, and pear, followed by marine accords, lily of the valley, lavandin, rose, and cyclamen. Its base combines amber, woods, and musk. With a fragrance oil concentration of approximately 30% to 35%, the product is designed to provide more than ten hours of wear.

The fragrance is presented in a hand-polished glass bottle with a matte frost gradient, accompanied by FSC-certified packaging and a fully recyclable sleeve. It is set to become available across the GCC, India, the UK, Europe, the US, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

During the Dubai launch, the first bottle of Hawas FROST, which had been carried to the Everest launch site by 12-time Everest summiteer Nima Tenji Sherpa, was auctioned for AED 260,000. The proceeds were donated to Dubai Cares to support youth empowerment and development initiatives.

Launched at Beautyworld Middle East in October 2026, Kenz de Rasasi builds on the heritage of Rasasi Perfumes, founded in Dubai in 1979. The brand debuted with eight fragrance collections, positioning itself in the affordable luxury segment with a focus on international expansion.