Dubai Future Finance Week Closes With More Than 80 Partnerships

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Dubai Future Finance Week

The inaugural Dubai Future Finance Week, organized by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), concluded on November 6 with more than 80 partnerships and 100 strategic announcements, to help drive the next wave of growth in the future of finance.

With the theme “Finance Reimagined: Where Innovation Meets Policy and Purpose,” the event was held under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of DIFC.

The partnerships covered areas including artificial intelligence (AI), digital assets, cross-border technology, and Islamic finance.

“The significant collaborative initiatives announced throughout the week demonstrate the vital role finance plays in advancing Dubai’s economic ambitions and shaping the future of the global industry,” His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said. “With an expansive finance ecosystem operating across all sectors, we are focused on sustaining this momentum and creating the environment for capital, technology and talent to converge.”

Among the agreements was a partnership between DIFC and Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group that could help up to 6,000 Japanese startups expand into the Middle East, Africa and South Asia through the DIFC Innovation Hub.

The hub also announced plans to establish an Islamic Finance Innovation Center with CRDB Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, Principal Investors Group and Standard Chartered Saadiq. The center would bring financial institutions together with regulators, Shariah scholars, standards bodies and technology companies to work on issues facing the industry.

Ignyte, a startup ecosystem platform operating under DIFC, signed separate agreements with Al-Futtaim Finance and Circle covering financial services technology and Web3 development, respectively. A third agreement, with Wio, will give startups on the platform access to banking offers through the Ignyte Marketplace.

Emirates NBD also announced an AI accelerator program for established Emirati-owned small and midsize businesses, with support from the DIFC Innovation Hub, Visa and Amazon Web Services. The hub also announced plans to work with the Arab Federation for Digital Economy (China) Limited to connect Chinese technology companies and research institutions with counterparts in the UAE and the wider Arab region.

Other announcements included plans for the Dubai FinTech Stack, which would give founders access to tools for customer onboarding, payments, risk management and AI integration. DIFC also announced a tenfold expansion of its academy to 370,000 square feet, with capacity for 50,000 learners a year starting in 2030.

The event brought together financial institutions, regulators and innovators and featured 1,000 speakers, 13 forums and 85 side events across 16 stages.

The Dubai FinTech Summit anchored the week, along with other signature events, including the Future Sustainability Forum, the Future Islamic Finance Forum, the Dubai Family Wealth Summit, the Future Tokenization Forum, IPEM Future Dubai, the Capital Exchange GP-LP Programme, the Investment Leaders Exchange, GAIP InsureTek Middle East, the MENA Banking Excellence Awards and the DealCatalyst Fixed Income Alternatives series.

Dubai Future Finance Week will return for its second edition in May 2027.