Ardee Unveils Ardee Downtown as Flagship of AED15 Billion Portfolio on Al Marjan Island

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Ardee

Ardee, a UAE-based real estate developer, has officially launched its brand with the reveal of Ardee Downtown, Ras Al Khaimah’s first fully fledged mixed-use premium downtown district, on Al Marjan Island.

Ardee Downtown is the flagship development in Ardee’s Al Marjan portfolio, which has a gross development value exceeding AED15 billion and spans 5.2 million square feet of gross floor area and 9 million square feet of total built-up area.

Ardee Downtown will span 3.5 million square feet of gross floor area, including Ardee Views. The district will include apartments, branded residences and townhouses. It will bring together a signature lifestyle mall, more than 600,000 square feet of retail and dining space, hospitality, leisure and entertainment, and a 600-meter waterfront promenade.

Ardee Downtown will also feature public plazas, outdoor dining, cafés and spaces for wellness and cultural activities. Four landscaped community parks will connect the district to the rest of Al Marjan Island.

“Al Marjan Island is an iconic destination where the developers are now shaping its character. Ardee’s commitment is a significant one, and the Downtown makes the whole destination stronger,” Abdullah Al Abdouli, Group CEO of Marjan, said during the event. “Our role as master developer is to make early commitments and put the foundations in place, so partners can build here with confidence. That is how we curate growth that creates opportunity for Ras Al Khaimah.”

Ardee also unveiled Ardee Views, twin residential towers comprising 652 units that will link Ardee Downtown and Ardee Waterfront. Plans include a restaurant, a club lounge, a 40-meter pool, and a gym, along with shops, a residents’ lounge, and valet and concierge services.

The unveiling of Ardee Downtown follows the announcement of Fairmont Residences and Hotel Fairmont Al Marjan Island in 2025, the first phase of Ardee Waterfront. The AED2 billion luxury hospitality and branded residential development, designed by Pelli Clarke & Partners, will include a 224-room Fairmont hotel and 516 Fairmont-branded residences.

Together, Ardee Waterfront and Ardee Downtown form a single master-planned destination, and are planned to deliver more than 4,000 premium residences. Ardee Downtown is scheduled for phased delivery starting in 2030, with Ardee overseeing the development and long-term community management.

Founded in 2023 by Chairman Romeo Abdo, Ardee works with partners including Fairmont, part of Accor; Pelli Clarke & Partners; DP Architects; Turner International Middle East (TiME); Mirage; and Marjan.

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