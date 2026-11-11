Dubai Opens Inaugural EV World 2026 with 300 Exhibitors

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The inaugural Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference (EV World 2026) opened November 10-12, 2026, at Dubai World Trade Centre. The event is organized by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and China EV100, and runs under the theme “Driving a Smart and Sustainable Mobility Future.”

More than 300 local and international authorities, companies and organizations are taking part, along with around 120 speakers from the transport, technology and energy sectors. The event is positioned as a platform for showcasing electric vehicle and smart mobility technologies and fostering investment and technology partnerships.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at RTA, toured the exhibition on opening day. His visit covered stands including Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Abu Dhabi Mobility, Al-Futtaim Group, BYD, XPENG and Heriot-Watt University Dubai, as well as companies specializing in EV services and charging infrastructure. He was briefed on electric buses, autonomous driving technologies, fast-charging systems, fleet management and EV maintenance solutions. He also reviewed projects including vehicles capable of both road and air travel, autonomous robots for field operations, and last-mile mobility and logistics solutions.

RTA is presenting four main initiatives at its own stand: electric buses aimed at cutting emissions in public transport; electric motorcycles for the delivery sector, supported by battery-swapping stations; the electric abra project for sustainable marine transport; and its autonomous taxi project, which uses autonomous driving and artificial intelligence in mobility services.