WOW!HR Global to Bring HR Leaders and a Peer-Voted Awards Program to Dubai on November 18-21, 2026

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WOW!HR Global, the international HR and business platform, will take place in Dubai from November 18 to 21, 2026, bringing together senior HR leaders, business executives, international experts and companies rethinking how organizations manage people.

The program combines the WOW!HR Global Conference, the WOW!HR GCC Award, real company case studies, international speakers, networking and closed-door formats, including a dedicated session with HR thinker Dave Ulrich. Tabby, Yango Group and Group-IB are among the companies already confirmed as 2026 award nominees.

Founded in 2015, WOW!HR has brought together more than 15,000 participants and over 500 nominated companies across its international events.

Organizers say the timing reflects a shifting business landscape. AI and emerging technologies are rapidly changing how work is organized, while geopolitical and economic disruption is forcing companies to rethink leadership, talent and organizational resilience.

“We are at the intersection of rapid technological change and global disruption. Leaders need to compare real practices across markets and rethink how people, technology and business work together,” said Goar Ananyan, CEO and founder of WOW Group.

The event is built around that exchange, with a focus on cases showing what companies changed, how they implemented it and what business results they achieved, rather than abstract predictions.

The WOW!HR GCC Award recognizes people-management projects with measurable business impact across areas including talent, learning and development, performance, employer brand and HR technology. Winners are chosen by the professional community through a two-stage voting model involving nominees and registered event participants. Voting follows a predefined methodology, and both voting information and results are made public.

Nominees present their projects on stage, receive support in structuring their cases for an international audience and gain visibility through WOW!HR content and communications. The aim is to turn strong internal HR achievements into visible international business cases.

The Platinum program includes a closed-door session with Ulrich, the Rensis Likert Professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and one of the most influential thinkers in modern HR. The smaller-group format is designed for direct professional exchange, alongside additional networking and selected program experiences.

WOW!HR Global takes place as an official side event of MegaCampus Summit Dubai, connecting the people agenda with a broader conversation around leadership, technology, strategy and business transformation.

Organizers are also inviting business, HR, leadership, entrepreneurship, technology and innovation media across the GCC to join as information and media partners. Partners can build editorial coverage around the event, speakers and award nominees, access corporate case stories and conduct interviews with senior HR and business leaders. Potential formats include speaker and nominee interviews, expert commentary, company case features, pre-event coverage and reporting from the Dubai program.

Media organizations interested in becoming an information partner or discussing editorial collaboration are invited to contact the WOW!HR Global team.