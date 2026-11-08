Executive Selection: Nuncier – Lunar Mission

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Bahraini watch brand Nuncier brings the Moon’s rugged terrain to the wrist with Lunar Mission, its second NASA-approved watch.

Limited to 100 pieces, it features a Grade 2 titanium case with a concrete finish developed in-house to capture the textured appearance of the lunar surface. The theme continues on the cratered Moon-texture dial, where an astronaut footprint at 6 o’clock pays tribute to humanity’s first steps on the Moon. Meanwhile, a chapter ring surrounding the dial references the launch sequencing used in NASA missions. The watch houses a Miyota 9039 automatic movement, with an astronaut-shaped rotor visible through the caseback. Lunar Mission is priced at US$999.

Inspired by Nuun Island in the Arabian Gulf, Nuncier was founded by Bahraini businessman Talal Fakhroo, Group CEO and Chairman of Hundlur Group, whose business interests span luxury and lifestyle industries.