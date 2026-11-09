Dubai Expands Intellectual Property Clinics for Emirati Founders

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Dubai Future Foundation

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) have expanded their Intellectual Property (IP) Clinic into an ongoing service, following a successful pilot.

The IP Clinic offers eligible Emirati founders one-to-one guidance before they apply for IP registration.

Each session led by DFF will help founders review their business, brand and differentiators. The review aims to help them identify assets that may warrant protection, understand trademark classes and ownership considerations, and decide which steps to take first.

“For many entrepreneurs, some of the most valuable assets they create are intangible; their brand, identity and the ideas that differentiate their business,” said Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of DET. “Protecting those assets early can become an important foundation for growth. Through the IP Clinic, we are helping Emirati founders move from awareness to action: understanding what they have created, what may be worth protecting and how stronger ownership can support investment, franchising and expansion.”

The IP Clinic is part of the Dubai IP Hub, launched in 2024 by DFF and the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism. The Dubai IP Hub supports innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, scientists, artists, and researchers protect their ideas and unlock their value, offering guidance and resources from planning and registration to management and commercialization.

The initiative also supports the Dubai Economic Agenda, known as D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and strengthen its position as an international hub for small and midsize businesses.

Eligible Emirati founders can register their interest on DFF’s website.