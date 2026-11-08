Executive Selection: SUPRA 42 by Cook & Re

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UAE-born, Swiss-made watch brand Cook & Re makes its debut with the SUPRA 42 in a limited edition of 50 numbered pieces. Its standout features include Memento Mori, a blood-red power reserve indicator designed to remind wearers to make the most of their time, and a dial inspired by topographic contour lines. Housed in a 42mm case crafted from 316L marine-grade stainless steel,SUPRA 42 has a unidirectional bezel and water resistance to 200 meters.

The first release comes in Falcon Black, with an interchangeable strap available with the brand’s signature red and white stripes.

Founded by entrepreneur and longtime watch enthusiast Endre Szakacs after more than 20 years in international banking, Cook & Re grew from his reflections on how little time people have following the loss of his father. The brand combines its Dubai roots with Swiss watchmaking under the philosophy “Challenge Over Comfort.”

Allocation requests open November 1, 2026.