Dubai’s VARA and Mastercard to Explore Regulatory Sandboxes for Virtual Assets Startups

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Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and ⁠Mastercard have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore regulatory sandboxes, support startups, and advance emerging technologies within Dubai’s virtual assets ecosystem.

Announced during Dubai Future Finance Week, the collaboration will explore initiatives enabling founders and emerging businesses to experiment with new technologies through regulatory sandboxes. The agreement also covers industry engagement, knowledge sharing, and support for virtual assets market participants.

The partnership brings together VARA’s regulatory expertise and Mastercard’s experience in payments technology, digital assets, and stablecoin infrastructure, including its recently announced acquisition of BVNK.

“Collaboration between regulators and global industry leaders is essential to building an ecosystem where innovation can flourish alongside strong regulatory standards,” said Matthew White, CEO of VARA.

Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Senior Vice President and Country Manager, UAE and Oman, at Mastercard, added: “Realizing that potential requires clear regulatory frameworks, trusted infrastructure and close collaboration across the ecosystem.”

The agreement aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which identifies innovation and digital transformation as priorities for the emirate’s long-term economic development.

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