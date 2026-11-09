The Next Era of Banking: Commercial Bank of Dubai CEO Dr. Bernd van Linder on AI, Innovation and Trust

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CBD

In this exclusive interview with Entrepreneur Middle East, Dr. Bernd van Linder, CEO of Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), discusses the evolving role of banks, the integration of AI and Agentic AI into financial services, and the importance of balancing innovation with customer trust.

He also shares insights into CBD’s role in advancing the UAE’s ambitions as a global financial and innovation hub, while supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and long-term economic growth.

How is the shift towards intelligent, connected banking transforming the role of financial institutions, and what changes do you anticipate in the banking landscape over the next decade?

“Banking is evolving beyond facilitating transactions to enable better financial outcomes for customers. As technology becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life, customers expect banking experiences that are frictionless, personalised and responsive to their individual needs. Banks will increasingly play a greater role in helping individuals and businesses make informed financial decisions through connected, seamless experiences, with customers remaining at the heart of this transformation.

At CBD, we have built a strong digital foundation, with 95% of customers actively transacting digitally and 92% of servicing interactions taking place through digital channels. Building on this, our focus is on creating banking experiences that are intuitive, accessible and centred around customer needs. Over the next decade, we believe successful banks will be those that combine technological innovation with trust, financial expertise and a deep understanding of their customers, creating sustainable value for individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

Digital banking is no longer the destination. It is the foundation for what comes next. For the past decade, the industry focused on moving transactions online. The next decade will be defined by something more meaningful; helping customers make better financial decisions, not simply execute them.

We are moving from product-centric banking to life-centric banking. Customers do not think in terms of accounts, cards or loans; they think in terms of buying a home, growing a business or securing their family’s future. The banks that succeed will be those that connect technology, data and human expertise around those goals, increasingly anticipating a financing need, a cash-flow gap or an investment opportunity before the customer has to ask, while keeping the customer firmly in control.

At CBD, that foundation is already in place. 95% of our customers actively transact digitally, 92% of servicing interactions take place through digital channels, and in 2025 alone we delivered more than 60 new digital capabilities and 50 self-service journeys, with 99.999% infrastructure availability. Our focus now is on building on that scale to make banking simpler, more intuitive, and more relevant. Ultimately, the winners will be the institutions that combine innovation with trust. Technology will open the door, but trust is what will keep customers coming back.”

How is CBD integrating AI and Agentic AI into its broader transformation strategy, and how can banks harness these technologies to enhance operational efficiency and decision-making while maintaining human oversight, governance and customer trust?

“At CBD, we see AI as an institutional capability, not a collection of isolated productivity tools. Scaling it is not a technology project; it is a business transformation that requires the right combination of talent, data, infrastructure and governance.

Our journey reflects that. We started with broad Copilot adoption to build familiarity across the organisation, and have since progressed to Merlin and a dedicated programme of AI agents that support specialist banking workflows, helping colleagues navigate complexity, strengthen decision-making and serve customers more effectively. In parallel, approximately 1,300 employees have completed AI training, because the technology only creates value when people are equipped to use it well.

Agentic AI will take this further, handling increasingly complex tasks end to end. But in banking, the greatest opportunity lies in augmenting human expertise, not replacing it. Governance cannot be a separate exercise added at the end; it must be built into innovation from the outset, with clear accountability and human oversight at every stage. And we measure success not by the number of tools deployed, but by the value created: better decisions, stronger customer outcomes, higher service quality and sustainable productivity gains. AI is moving too quickly for any organisation to wait for perfect certainty. The leaders will be those that build the capacity to learn, adapt, and innovate responsibly.”

How is CBD contributing to the UAE’s ambition to become a global financial and innovation hub, and what role do you see financial institutions playing in advancing the country’s long-term economic and financial priorities?

“The UAE has established itself as one of the world’s most progressive financial innovation hubs, combining ambitious national initiatives with a genuinely collaborative approach between regulators, government and industry. Through Open Finance, Aani, Jaywan and the Digital Dirham, the country is building the infrastructure for a more connected and intelligent financial ecosystem. The role of banks is to turn that national infrastructure into real outcomes for customers and businesses.

CBD is playing an active part in that. We were the first UAE bank to be licensed as an Open Finance Third Party Provider. We are participating in the Digital Dirham pilot with Bank of China on the Central Bank’s JISR platform, and we are a member of the Commercial Bank Money Token Association. For entrepreneurs, UP by CBD integrates with UAE Pass and the Dubai Unified Licence, making it significantly simpler to establish and scale a business.

Our role as Strategic Banking Partner of Dubai FinTech Summit 2026 reflects the same commitment. Leadership in this market comes through collaboration. As we look ahead, financial institutions will be central to the UAE’s long-term ambition; channelling capital into growth, enabling SMEs and entrepreneurs, and ensuring innovation develops on a foundation of trust and responsible governance. That is the future CBD is committed to helping build.”