DMCC’s American Business Community Reaches 740 Companies Amid Growing UAE-US Trade

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Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), a Dubai-based free zone and business district, has reported a 6.5% increase in the number of American companies operating within its business district over the past 12 months, bringing the total to 740.

According to DMCC, its business community now accounts for nearly half of the estimated 1,500 American companies operating across the UAE.

The growth comes amid expanding trade relations between the UAE and the United States, with bilateral goods trade reaching US$39.1 billion in 2025, representing a 13% year-on-year increase.

US exports to the UAE rose 16.2% to US$31.4 billion during the same period, making the UAE the largest US export market in the Middle East and North Africa for the 17th consecutive year.

The announcement follows DMCC’s latest Made For Trade Live roadshow in Miami, held in partnership with the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, which brought together American business leaders and industry representatives to explore opportunities for international expansion through Dubai.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said: “The economic partnership between the UAE and the United States continues to deepen, with bilateral goods trade reaching a record $39.1 billion in 2025. The UAE also remained America’s largest export market in the Middle East and North Africa for the 17th consecutive year, reflecting the strength of our commercial ties and the opportunities for businesses in both countries.

“We see this momentum first-hand at DMCC, where our American business community has grown by 6.5% over the past 12 months to 740 companies, almost half of the estimated 1,500 American companies operating in the UAE. Our Made For Trade Live roadshow in Miami, held with the Consulate General of the UAE in Miami and the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, builds on the complementary strengths of Miami and Dubai as gateways to international markets. We look forward to welcoming more American businesses into our community, helping them forge partnerships and expand across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia from Dubai.”

As part of its US visit, DMCC also organized the Dubai-Latin America Trade, Investment and Private Wealth Roundtable in collaboration with the UAE Consulate General in Miami.

The event brought together representatives from Latin American markets to discuss opportunities for trade and investment, with a focus on private wealth, family offices, and international business expansion.

DMCC’s American business community operates across several industries, including technology, professional services, precious metals and stones, energy, media and marketing, and cryptocurrency and Web3.

The free zone continues to focus on attracting international businesses seeking access to markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia through Dubai.