Tam Talks Tech: Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO I, Sony ECM-AX10, Samsung Movingstyle

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Work around

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO i

The new IdeaCentre AIO i is an all-in-one desktop computer, built on Intel Core Series 3 processors with up to 40 platform TOPS of AI performance. It sports a slimmer design and features an ergonomic stand with 30mm of vertical height adjustment up and down and a -5° to 15° tilt range, making it easy to find a comfortable viewing position whether joining a virtual meeting or enjoying entertainment. E-book mode helps reduce blue light and eye strain, while audio by Harman delivers rich, dynamic sound. 23.8” and 27” full HD display options feature up to a 120Hz refresh rate6, 350 nits peak brightness, support for up to 32G LPDDR5x memory9, and dual SSD slots. The IdeaCentre AIO i is also available with an optional up to 5MP IR camera that combines hardware and software enhancements to improve video calls. A physical camera shutter provides added privacy when the camera isn’t in use. Six USB ports with up to USB 3.0 support, an HDMI-in and HDMI-out combo port, a conveniently positioned headphone and microphone combo jack, optional wireless charging, and an optional touch display provide the flexibility to connect and work the way you prefer. The device comes in multiple striking colors, including Dreamy Violet, Radiant Coral, Zen Green, Chill Blue, Luna Grey, and Cloud Grey, to match every aesthetic.

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO i

Space out

Sony ECM-AX10

The Sony ECM-AX10 is the first Eclipsa Audio-Certified microphone for smartphones. Created for mobile content creators, the ECM-AX10 helps capture video sound that feels more natural, immersive and true to the moment. Its four built-in omnidirectional microphone capsules record sound from multiple directions, while Sony’s spatial audio processing recreates a sense of space, direction and distance. Small and lightweight, the microphone connects directly to compatible smartphones via USB-C connectors and gives you three easy ways to capture sound: Ambisonics recording for spatial audio production, binaural recording for an immersive headphone experience and stereo recording for everyday videos and social content. When used with Sony’s dedicated Spatial Audio Video Tool app, you can shoot video, check footage, make simple edits and export content with spatial audio, allowing you to complete the entire production workflow on your smartphone.

Sony ECM-AX10

Move with it

Samsung Movingstyle

Samsung Movingstyle

The Movingstyle, a portable 27-inch QHD touchscreen, is designed to move naturally with everyday life. With a detachable display, rollable floor stand and built-in battery, it brings entertainment, work and everyday content wherever you need it. Its rollable floorstand makes it easy to move between rooms, while the screen can be detached and carried using its integrated handle, which also doubles as a kickstand. A built-in rechargeable battery provides up to three hours of wireless use, giving you greater freedom to watch, play and interact without being tied to a power outlet. Interaction is just as flexible as its physical design. You can tap, drag and swipe through streaming platforms, apps and touch-enabled experiences, while the physical remote allows you to change viewing angle or use Bixby voice control hands-free. Mobile mirroring, USB-C and HDMI connectivity also make it easy to bring content across devices, while Multi-View enables up to two pieces of content to be displayed at once.

Samsung Movingstyle

Samsung Movingstyle

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